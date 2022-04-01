During the rainy Thursday night, the Center for Performing Arts at Penn State hosted a packed show with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis in Eisenhower Auditorium.

The Orchestra consisted of 15 members who played instruments such as the trombone, trumpet, piano, drums, bass, clarinet and flute. Some of the members switched between multiple instruments throughout the performance.

The show was called “Charles Mingus Centennial Celebration” to celebrate the work of Charles Mingus, a jazz musician and composer during the 20th century.

After acknowledging donors and music students in attendance, the lights dimmed, and the orchestra entered. Wynton Marsalis started out the performance by explaining how Mingus was a “master of organization and chaos.”

He then introduced the director of the performance, Vincent Gardner. Gardner went through the performance by introducing the songs and acknowledging a few of the musicians after the songs concluded.

The first song of the night had to do with Mingus’ affinity for European styles, Gardner said. The song called “E’s Flat and Ah’s Flat Too" was upbeat, with a few solos from a saxophonist and the drummer. At one point, the audience joined in to clap.

Jordin Mertz said the song “set the stage for the rest of the performance.”

Next up was “Tijuana Gift Shop,” which was inspired by Mexican culture. This song started with clapping before the instruments joined in.

Introducing “Fables of Faubus,” Gardner said the song was “one of [Mingus’] most controversial but honest pieces about social construct.” The song is about the governor of Arkansas during the Little Rock Crisis.

Gardner continued on to say that Mingus was an “emotional person.”

“If someone stepped on Mingus’ toe, he [would write] a song about it,” Gardner joked.

This was one of the few performances of the night with singing. Some of the lyrics included, “Oh Lord don’t let them shoot us,” and “Why are they so sick?”

Another song about the injustice of African Americans in the country was called “Freedom.” The song is specifically geared toward the treatment they faced in the '50s and '60s.

“Hobo Ho” is a song about a person experiencing homelessness taking a train, which Gardner said was a common theme among composers. Although this was Mingus’ only song about a train, it was a “different perspective” from the others because the focal point was on the people the system affected.

Adam Birnbaum, the piano player, performed a solo song called “Meditations for Moses.” The song is about someone coming to lead the African Americans out of suffering just as Moses did for the Israelites in the Bible, Gardner said.

“Bird Calls” is a song that got a laugh from the audience, as the last movement of a trombone took over the low tunes concluding the song.

This song was written for Charlie Parker who was a saxophonist and mentor to Mingus. Gardner said it was a “challenging piece.”

The last song of the night was “Better Get Hit In Your Soul.” The upbeat rhythm allowed the audience to get involved with the performance by clapping along as they bobbed their heads to the music.

Elissa McPherson, a Penn State faculty member, said “the last one was my favorite because I love songs in three, and that one was in three.”

McPherson and her husband, Dan McPherson, said they enjoy jazz music due to their enjoyment of swing music, which is “jazz-based."

Dan said all of the performances were “very good,” but the first song was his favorite.

Mertz (senior-political science) said he came out because he’s been “interested in jazz for a few years” and “got an advertisement on Instagram.” He said due to the pandemic, he hasn’t been able to see many performances at Penn State and was “really excited to come out here.”

