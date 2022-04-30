Jack Harlow headlined Penn State’s Movin’ On festival, which is held every year to close out the spring semester.

The festival took place at the Penn State Intramural Fields, and the lineup included Battle of the Bands winner Women’s National Hockey League, The Aces, Fitz and The Tantrums, Aminé and Harlow.

Harlow is an American rapper, singer and songwriter. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, the 24-year-old rapper rose to fame in 2020 with his song “WHATS POPPIN." The song went viral on TikTok, reaching the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The song was a significant aspect of his success securing, him a Grammy nomination. Harlow’s collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X on the song "Industry Baby" was his first chart-topping single, landing him a second Grammy nomination.

Harlow continues to garner popularity and success. He's currently on tour and has performed at major music festivals like Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud and most recently the Revolve Festival at Coachella. He's gearing up for the launch of his new album "Come Home the Kids Miss You," which is set to release on May 6.

The lead single on his upcoming album, "First Class," went viral on the internet when Harlow released a snippet of the song on TikTok.

This was the first Movin’ On festival in person after two years, and people on campus had been buzzing with excitement for the highly anticipated Harlow performance.

Nick Wardropper was looking forward to watching Harlow perform.

“I think it’ll be pretty fun for everybody to group up and have a good concert out there,” Wardropper (senior-landscape contracting) said. “I’m happy to have concerts back in person. I think it’ll be fun for everyone to get out there and have some fun."

The crowd started to fill in as Aminé finished his set. The air filled with anticipation and excitement as fans eagerly waited to watch the “WHATS POPPIN" singer perform.

Janelle Bullock of State College said it’s exciting to have big artists like Harlow come to Penn State.

“I like that he worked with Lil Nas X. He’s a vibey kind of dude. I like the people he vibes with,” Bullock said.

The crowd chanted Harlow’s name as Pennsylvania's DJ Drama took the stage to warm up the audience.

“This is the first live show in 3 years at Penn State,” DJ Drama, who’s worked on Tyler, the Creator’s album ‘Call Me If You Get Lost',” said.

Harlow took the stage dressed in a black Palace hoodie, black pants and white New Balance sneakers.

He opened the set with the song "Nail Tech," which the crowd danced along to.

“S—, I left the tag on my clothes. I gotta take it off,” Harlow said, receiving some laughter from the crowd.

Harlow then took the time to introduce himself to the audience.

“If you don’t know me, if you are a college student that is paying attention right now, I’m Jack Harlow from Kentucky,” Harlow said.

He asked the audience if there were any real fans in the crowd.

“Let’s test it out,” he said, which segued into the song "WARSAW."

He played "I WANNA SEE SOME ASS," which was an immediate crowd-pleaser. The audience sang the words while dancing to the beat of the song.

Harlow gave a shoutout to all of the women at Penn State and transitioned into "Luv Is Dro." The audience grooved to the rhythm and sang along to the sultry record.

“Does Penn State have any love for Lil Nas X?” Harlow said as the chorus of the smash hit "Industry Baby” started playing. The crowd went wild as people sang along to the words of the song. Harlow followed this song with an a cappella performance of the rap.

Lil Nas X and Harlow recently performed this song at the Grammys, and clips from Harlow’s rap went viral on the internet.

“There’s too much distance between us,” Harlow said and then jumped off of the stage to interact with people in the crowd.

Harlow performed the hit "Already Best Friends,” which features Chris Brown. Harlow narrated how he met two girls and was so blown away by them that he dropped everything he was doing to sit down and strike up a conversation, and that’s where the inspiration for the song came about.

The crowd went crazy when Harlow introduced his breakout song “WHATS POPPIN.”

“This song changed my life,” Harlow said.

Harlow ended the concert with "First Class," which samples “Glamorous" by Fergie. The crowd was delighted, and everyone used their energy singing the song, ending the night in high spirits.

“I really liked Jack Harlow’s performance,” Maddy Reed said.

Reed (junior-geosciences) said she was excited to hear "First Class” and “WHATS POPPIN" and thoroughly enjoyed listening to both of the songs live.

Renan Beckman said she loved the live rendition of "Industry Baby" and “WHATS POPPIN."

“It was a great end to the semester,” Beckman (junior-geosciences) said.

