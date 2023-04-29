J.I.D 'warms' the crowd as he concludes the 2023 Movin' On festival

Headliner J.I.D took the stage Friday night to close out the 2023 Movin' On festival.

Sean Kelly, a visiting student originally from State College, said that the reason he came out was because he was a big fan of the artist’s music.

“I go to school at Marshall University in West Virginia, and if we had some big name artists like this the weekend before finals, that would be a cool thing to unwind [to],” Kelly said.

The performance kicked off with the DJ walking on stage and greeting the audience, preparing them for J.I.D’s entrance with rumbling bass noises.

J.I.D came on stage wearing a Penn State jersey with the number “88,” as mist and blue lights hovered over him.

“It’s wet and cold, but we’re going to warm it up, turn it up,” J.I.D said to the audience.

Though unfamiliar with his music, RJ Palonis said he was there to enjoy the "vibes" of the concert.

“It’s unfortunate, the weather being the way that it is, it’s just out of their control, [but] I think everything else is great,” Palonis (senior-accounting) said.

J.I.D started the performance by letting fans choose the song he played, pointing towards both sides of the crowd as he listened for requests.

Audience members jumped up and down as he performed “Off Deez,” a song from his 2018 album “DiCaprio 2.”

“Who’s graduating?” J.I.D asked the audience. “Make some noise for the graduating seniors.”

J.I.D also played “Raydar” from his 2022 album “The Forever Story” as the audience clapped along.

He was interactive with the audience, at one point counting to three before the crowd danced along to the lyrics of his music.

In addition to “EdEddnEddy” and “151 Rum,” he also played songs from his collaboration with record label Dreamville — such as “Wells Fargo” and “Costa Rica.”

Lauren Ranieri said “all those songs he features on” in Dreamville are her favorites.

“We came late, a lot of the people in the back weren’t as hype as we were, but I think it was really enjoyable overall,” Ranieri (senior-business administration and management) said.

Some fans chanted, wanting him to sing “Stick.”

“Alright let's do it right now,” J.I.D said in response.

J.I.D concluded his performance and closed out the night.

Carlos Flores said one of his favorite parts of the show was experiencing J.I.D as a person.

“Having him open up his set to the audience was really cool,” Flores (junior-advertising and public relations) said. “It was awesome, [him] keeping the energy up, I’ve never been warmer honestly.”

Tommy Zukowski said he enjoyed the performance.

“I wanted to hear some deep cuts and I wanted to hear him talk [lyrically], “ Zukowski (senior-accounting) said. “He did that in ‘Workin Out.'"

"I was happy to hear it.”

