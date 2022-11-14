The Penn State School of Music's Glee Club, a club as well as a class that can be taken for academic credit, held a performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the School of Music's Recital Hall.

The 90-minute show featured 60 performers — who sang, whistled and played musical instruments for the audience.

The show also included a performance from the Hi-Lo’s, a smaller subset of the Glee Club members must audition for. According to the Glee Club’s website, the Hi-Lo’s are geared toward “lighter and more entertaining” pieces.

During the show, the Glee Club performed works by composers Francis Poulenc, Abbie Betinis, Hyo Won Woo and former Penn State professor and Glee Club director Bruce Trinkley.

Trinkley’s music included settings of works by poet and former Penn State professor John Haag, according to the School of Music’s website.

“It’s just one note after another,” Trinkley said of the work he puts in to creating the songs. “It inspires you when you know the group and you know who will be performing it.”

The performance also included humorous skits for the audience.

Members of the choir ended their performance of “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story” by falling to the ground after another member yelled “Andy’s coming!”

The recital ended with a performance of the Penn State Alma Mater, during which alumni in the audience were welcomed to join the choir on stage.

“I think we did really well overall. Our sound really came together,” member Tony Myers (freshman-biology) said. “The Hi-Lo’s did great today,. It’s really impressive what they do.”

Director Christopher Kiver described the concert as “excellent.”

“The choir sang the best that they have this semester, and that’s what you want,” Kiver said.

Ian Bruce (junior-materials science and engineering) attended the recital as an audience member.

“I loved seeing a bunch of like-minded people come together and just really want to make music,” he said.

MORE LIFESTYLE COVERAGE