To many of its current staff members, The Daily Collegian has been full of “beneficial” experiences as well as “valuable” opportunities — both professionally and personally.

Editor-in-Chief Megan Swift said the Collegian is a “really special place,” and it “instills” important “journalistic values” in those who get involved.

“Behind all of these great experiences is a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears that are put into this place, and that’s really what shapes our experiences here,” Swift (senior-digital and print journalism) said.

Olivia Woodring, an opinion columnist, said the Collegian is her “favorite” thing about Penn State, and it’s made her feel “at home.”

“I’ve gained a lot of encouragement and confidence to talk to people, so I feel like I’m definitely a better conversationalist because of the Collegian,” Woodring (sophomore-public relations) said.

Photographer Ayden Mateo Herold said he’s been on several staffs since joining the Collegian.

“Pretty much every semester, I’ve learned something new and gotten a new skill out of it,” Herold (junior-digital and print journalism) said. “I get something new every time I start a new position here.”

Men’s hockey reporter Joe Tuman said it’s “good” to have the Collegian “attached to your name.”

“The experience [the Collegian] has given me plus the reputation we have as a publication will definitely help in my future career,” Tuman (sophomore-broadcast journalism) said.

Maggie Day, a features and investigations reporter, similarly said working on the Collegian staff has taught her “a lot” about being in a “workplace.”

“I think it’s taught me a lot about working in the journalism industry and working in any industry because it’s run very professionally,” Day (sophomore-education and public policy and Spanish) said.

Day also said the Collegian has taught her to have self-confidence.

“As time has gone by, I’ve definitely gotten a lot more confident in the content I have put out,” Day said.

Campus and downtown blogger Abbie Hornberger said she’s expanded her skills in “many ways” since joining the Collegian.

“I believe that the experiences I’ve had with the Collegian have really helped me delve deeper into my writing skills and helped me learn to work with a live audience,” Hornberger (senior-digital and print journalism) said. “Now I feel like I can talk to anybody.”

Hornberger said she loves how “well-organized” the Collegian is.

“My favorite part is how well we fact-check things and how timely we are with news,” Hornberger said.

Features and investigations editor Phoebe Cykosky said the Collegian has helped her become a better writer and a “more well-rounded individual.”

“Even if people are not going into a communications-based field, there’s a place for you at the Collegian because communication skills and interactions with others are things you’re going to need for the rest of your life, in whatever realm that is,” Cykosky (senior-English and criminology) said. “It’s definitely been very valuable.”

Cykosky also touched on how being an editor “opened [her] eyes” as to how much work goes into producing the publication.

“I think it has also shaped me in my general interactions, talking to new people and being more confident as an individual,” she said.

Cykosky said her favorite part about the Collegian is seeing the “dedication” from all of the different staffs.

“I feel like I’ve seen the Collegian in a lot of different states, and it’s cool to see its growth and interact with a lot of different people,” Cykosky said.

Sports editor Joel Haas said the Collegian has helped to better his “communication and leadership skills.”

“Having the experience of going to games, interviewing players and coaches and getting to write stories about that has been more beneficial than any class I could have ever taken at Penn State,” Haas (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said.

Likewise, Tuman said he’s grateful for the opportunity to “report and cover” a sporting event.

To become a staff member at the Collegian, interested students must go through a semester-long candidacy process to gain journalistic skills and experience.

Sports candidate Tyler Emig joined the Collegian this semester and currently covers the women’s lacrosse team.

Emig (sophomore-finance) said he joined the Collegian to “get professional experience with writing and learn how to be less biased.”

“It’s allowed me to see every side of the story rather than just one,” he said.

He said working on sports staff at the Collegian has helped him learn to write in a “time-sensitive situation.”

“You never really understand how much work goes into a game until you’re writing about it,” Emig said.

News candidate Rivka Wolin, who’s also new to the Collegian, said her time so far has helped her break “out of her shell.”

“[Man-on-the-street interviews] especially helped give me more confidence and talk to more members from the Penn State community,” Wolin (sophomore-digital and print journalism) said.

To many Collegian staffers, being a part of the organization hasn’t just provided professional experience but has also led to personal and social development.

Columnist, and co-host of the Collegian’s award-winning “Wrap Around” podcast, Braden Dyreson said he’s had “great” experiences with the Collegian, and he’s found a “family” and friends while working for the newspaper.

“The work is kind of secondary to the relationships I have built with people here and the friends I have made at the Collegian,” Dyreson (senior-philosophy, classics and Mediterranean studies, and film) said. “I immediately felt at home here.”

Wolin also said she was immediately welcomed by the environment at the Collegian.

“I don’t feel ashamed if I ever have to ask for help during reads or while I’m writing an article,” she said. “Reads” are what Collegian writers call the in-person meetings between themselves and their editors while they make changes to their articles.

As a sports editor, Haas said he’s gotten the chance to talk to the people on sports staff “all the time.”

“I’ve gotten to know a lot of people,” Haas said. “Making a lot of friends has been my favorite part about the Collegian.”

Like Haas, Woodring said she has made “so many” friends since joining the Collegian.

“I would say the best part about it is the people and the environment,” Woodring said. “It’s just this never-ending family, and I think that’s the best part.”

Herold said the Collegian “pushed” him to talk to people he may not know.

“I love the people here, and I get to meet people from different walks of life,” Herold said. “They have made me a much more open person and a little more brave, too, I think.”

Tuman also said he’s grateful for the opportunity to meet different kinds of people at the Collegian.

“I don’t think I would have met them if I wasn’t a part of the Collegian,” Tuman said.

Dyreson said he’s very “fortunate” for all of the people he’s met at the Collegian, and from early on, he felt like he “could be himself.”

“I am constantly impressed by my colleagues and friends and the content they create at the Collegian,” Dyreson added.

Swift said her experiences with the Collegian have given her “new perspectives” and a wider “worldview on things.”

“I honestly have never learned anything more throughout my life than I have learned here at the Collegian,” Swift said. “I’m just so proud of everyone and the work that they do here. It’s not easy, especially at our age.”

Swift said her favorite part of being involved at the Collegian is getting to work with the people around her.

“Getting to know about their lives and see them grow has been the best part about this job.”

