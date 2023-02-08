“It’s cool to learn something about our world.”

Penn State is home to about 46,000 undergraduate students, all of whom are required to take general education courses that expand their knowledge outside of their respective majors.

One of those requirements is international cultures, but some students wonder whether the three-credit requirement is enough or necessary.

All undergraduate students at Penn State need at least three international cultures credits to fulfill general education requirements, and those pursuing a bachelor of arts degree must take an additional three credits of “other cultures” courses. These courses are offered in many subjects including history, comparative literature and philosophy.

Kyler McGowan said he took AFR 110N: Introduction to Contemporary Africa during his freshman year to fulfill the requirement.

According to McGowan (sophomore-turfgrass science), the course was “a little bit of everything” because it covered societal, political, economic and historical aspects of the many regions that make up the continent.

“[The professor] talked a lot about how people refer to Africa as a country, instead of a continent with many countries,” he said.

McGowan said the course was interesting since Africa was the one continent he never really learned about.

However, McGowan said he believes students who aren’t interested in international cultures “shouldn’t be required” to take courses on those subjects because students “are paying a lot of money to go here.”

“But for [students] interested in that stuff, there should be ways to take multiple courses about international cultures and still have that apply to credits for your major,” he said.

On the other hand, Nichole Monteiro said learning about different cultures is a “necessary” part of foundational education.

“I feel [courses on] at least two or three different cultures should be required,” Monteiro (sophomore-English) said.

Kaitlyn McKelvey agreed, saying the current international cultures requirement is a “good start.” However, she said the university should increase the minimum to six credits to give students “more exposure.”

McKelvey (freshman-biochemistry and molecular biology) said international courses can help students become “more open-minded.”

“I think it’s important to have some sort of requirement to get people interested in learning about other cultures,” she said.

Elizabeth Davis said international cultures courses are “a valuable component” not only for a liberal arts education, but for other majors as well.

“It definitely encourages students to look at perspectives that they may not get in like, a traditional psychology major,” Davis (sophomore-labor and human resources) said.

While Davis said the “other cultures” course options are “cool,” she said the information can be “redundant,” as the content is similar to that of humanities and international cultures courses.

“I think [Penn State] needs to better distinguish [other cultures course offerings] from its international cultures course offerings,” she said. “Or, [it could] integrate the two.”

Currently, there are some courses that fall under both requirements such as AFR 110N, and there are some courses that are strictly considered “other cultures” or “international cultures.”

Davis said she’s considering taking an interdomain course within the African studies program to fulfill multiple requirements.

Monteiro also has yet to complete international cultures coursework, but she said she’s interested in taking an African American literature class because she “doesn’t know much about African American culture.”

Similarly, McKelvey hasn’t fulfilled the requirement, but she said she intends to take “some type of Southeast Asian history or culture class.”

“I’m half Filipina, and I’d like to learn more about that side of my culture,” she said.

Samson Tedros said he wanted to use the requirement to learn about his culture as well.

Tedros (junior-information sciences and technology) said he took AFAM 100: Black Freedom Struggles during his freshman year.

“It helped me learn more about my ancestry,” he said.

Tedros said the course is also valuable for those who don’t come from that background because students shouldn’t be “ignorant” about the subject.

Tedros said he “wants to say” the credit requirement should be higher, but college students are “busy” with other classes.

“Some people might not have time for those classes, so I can understand why it’s not a requirement to take multiple [courses],” he said.

In Kevin Cryan’s experience, the international cultures course he took “did not take too much time away from other classes.”

Cryan (senior-mechanical engineering) said he took CAMS 5Z: Ancient Mediterranean Civilizations to fulfill the international cultures course requirement.

“It was definitely interesting,” he said. “It was a good change of pace from what I’m usually learning, since I’m in engineering.”

Cryan said the international cultures requirement is “good” because it contributes to a “well-rounded” education.

“It’s cool to learn something about our world.”

