Juana's, a casual restaurant in the heart of State College, aims to radiate authenticity through its Venezuelan cuisine.

The State College Farmers Market may be where some first heard the name of the restaurant, which can now be found at 129 S. Fraser St.

The cuisine at Juana's features Venezuelan meals made with fresh ingredients. Among the most popular dishes are Caribena arepas, pabellon, rumbera and pata pata.

Juana’s also serves tacuchos, a Venezuelan-style wrap with many choices for fillings, as well as cachapas, which have a texture similar to a pancake.

There are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options, and almost all of the menu items are gluten free.

Additionally, patrons can choose from a variety of drinks, including milkshakes made with rice cream, as well as papelón with limón or sugarcane limeade.

Owner and chef Ady Martinez said she and her team are “happy all day” at work.

“The beautiful scene is the family business we share,” Martinez said. “Venezuelan food can remind you of familiar environments… because we use my grandmother's recipe, everything is about family.

Martinez is accompanied by her husband, son and two daughters as she serves food to Penn State students and Happy Valley community members.

“I feel like nobody even knows about [Juana’s],” customer Timmy Liu said. “Me and my friends [have enjoyed] going there a couple times a month for their arepas and sides for years, and we usually sit at the tables and talk for a long time. It’s a nice place to sit, and the workers are all nice.

Liu (graduate-security and risk analysis) said he feels like few people know about Juana’s because when he talks to his peers about the restaurant, nobody recalls seeing a sign for it.

“It is in a narrow walkway,” Liu said. “I feel like a lot of businesses in the Fraser complex are usually overlooked.”

Juana’s also serves a variety of side dishes, which it calls “sidekicks.”

One of the most popular side dishes is tequeños, which are similar to breaded and fried cheese sticks. The restaurant also offers stuffed empanadas called pastelitos and fried plantain slices called maduros.

Paris Rubin said she recently started enjoying Venezuelan food because of Juana’s.

“I first heard that a lot of the food there was good for you from word of mouth around here, so I tried the maduros first, and they literally changed my life,” Rubin (senior-international relations) said. “The fried outside [covering] is really a game changer.”

Rubin said she also enjoys ordering cocada, a tropical coconut milkshake, as a refreshment during her meal.

Daniel Opong-Duah said he believes that Juana’s has decent portions for the prices. Items on the menu range from $10 to $17.

“The portions aren’t huge, but that is fine. The food is fresh, and I don’t have to spend much on [it],” Opong-Duah (senior-mechanical engineering) said.

However, in reaction to the sharp rise in operational costs, Juana's has chosen to raise its menu pricing beginning in October, according to a disclaimer on its website, noting that raising the prices is essential to upholding the restaurant’s high standards of quality.

Downtown State College is home to diverse cuisine and restaurants, but Juana’s is the only restaurant that offers Venezuelan food.

Natalie Credico said she believes Juana’s is “setting a standard” for more Venezuelan restaurants to open up downtown.

“It is a shame that it is the only Venezuelan place close by,” Credico (senior-telecommunications) said. “I am Italian, but I am super into trying foods of different cultures, and I am a huge fan of Latin American food. It is really important that there’s food options for every culture here, I think. By honoring that, I believe we will have way more happy and connected community members.”

