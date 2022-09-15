Time to BeReal.

Introducing a new take on social media, the app BeReal attempts to highlight individuals and their unfiltered lives — and has exponentially grown in popularity over the last year.

“I got the app over the summer when a bunch of my friends had it,” Andrew DelSignore said, “but I initially didn’t like it.”

Every day at a random time, BeReal sends a notification to its users prompting them to capture what they’re doing at that exact moment, according to its website.

DelSignore (junior-advertising and public relations) said he was unsure how he felt “showing everyone else what [he] was doing each day,” but soon he became “obsessed” with it.

“I saw it on TikTok, and a bunch of people were like, ‘Oh, you can see what everyone is doing at that specific moment in the day,’” Carlos Ufret said. “It's actually people being real with themselves.”

“It's not edited,” DelSignore said. “You don’t put a lot of effort into it.”

Lauren Zion said she believes the app is “beneficial” to mental health compared to more common social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat.

BeReal “kind of documents things for you,” Zion (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said, and “you get all these memories” from using the app.

“I feel like it kind of resets the standard that people have for what your life is supposed to be like,” Ufret (freshman-psychology) said. “With apps like Instagram, you see people doing cool things, and you think, ‘They look like they are having such a good life, and I am just in my bed.’”

Emphasizing the “real” qualities of the app, Delaney Daniels said that when people scroll through BeReal, app users “see so many people just sitting in their bed or doing nothing”

“People are normal like me,” Daniels (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said.

Cayden Leavy (sophomore-risk management), agrees that BeReal is “positive” because it helps to “get connected with people like other social media platforms.”

According to some students, BeReal stands out because it creates connections while mitigating some of the common, negative interpretations of social media.

“‘Likes have been a big topic of discussion for a while,” DelSignore said. “I think BeReal did a smart job in not having ‘likes’ and instead having there be ‘reactions.’”

These “reactions” on BeReal, described by DelSignore, allow users to take small pictures of their facial expressions and attach them to friends’ posts.

“It makes it more human because it is your face versus you texting something random,” DelSignore said.

With apps like Instagram, users tend to “feel self-conscious” when they “see a lower like-count than other posts,” Ufret said.

People have a “mega filter” on Instagram, according to Ufret.

“No matter who you are, you can't tell me there hasn't been a single time where you thought about your post like, ‘Oh, are people going to like this?” Ufret said.

BeReal “doesn’t take up too much of your time,” Daniels said. On Snapchat and Instagram, Daniels said she can be “scrolling for hours.”

Jackson Boucher, on the other hand, said he “prefers” Instagram and Snapchat — claiming he had BeReal for two days before deleting it.

“I had it over the summer when I was at work, and the notification thing popped up, and I was just sitting at my desk,” Boucher (junior-advertising) said when he described how his posts didn’t feel “interesting.”

Ufret agrees that sometimes the app can “be too real.”

“There will be a time I see the notifications and I'm just, like, sitting on the toilet,” Ufret said. “So, I’m obviously going to wait until later to take it.”

Daniels has had similar experiences, she said.

“That notification goes off when I’m on the toilet, and my eyes just close,” Daniels said.

BeReal naturally creates a smaller network of followers as well, which Zion said you have to be “careful with” in some cases.

“My friend's mom has me on BeReal, and I just realized that because she reacted to my post, and I was like, ‘This could be so problematic,’” Zion said.

BeReal has not only appealed to the younger generations, Daniels and Zion explained. Many people are encouraging their parents to download the app, especially if they are going off to college — to maintain a connection away from home.

DelSignore said he believes the naturally smaller network of followers on BeReal gives it an “advantage” over other social media apps because it “feels more personal.”

“At first, BeReal was like a 20-25 person kind of thing,” DelSignore said. “It makes it kind of more fun than Instagram, where you are posting and have maybe 1,000 followers.”

Reflecting on BeReal, Ufret said he likes “not paying attention to likes” and instead just posting what he wants.

“I do think [BeReal] makes people a little more comfortable with living their own life,” Ufret said.

Editor’s Note: Andrew DelSignore is a former sports reporter for The Daily Collegian.

