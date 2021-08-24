Penn State’s Arrival week couldn’t have come sooner for many incoming freshmen whose in-person experiences have been halted since the beginning of the pandemic. Tensions were running high and excitement was through the roof as students prepared for the start of classes Monday.

“My expectations coming [to Penn State] was that everything was going to be in your face and quite chaotic,” incoming freshman Gavin Okolichany said, “[but] when I got here, it wasn’t really anything like that. Everyone is very relaxed and kind.”

Between exploring campus and completing mandatory freshmen activities, Arrival week has also given students the opportunity to get to know their peers.

“I’m most excited about just getting settled and getting to know people through the events,” Okolichany (freshman-engineering) said. “I’m also the most nervous about that. Approaching a new person can be hard.”

Like Okolichany, Lenneya Murray said she was anxious to make friends at such a large school. She said, however, after living on campus for the summer session, she realized she was “completely wrong” to think that way.

“I met a ton of friends literally while just waiting for the same elevator. People are super social, which is a big contrast from where I’m from, so it was comforting to be able to just approach people and not be looked at oddly,” Murray (freshman-criminology) said.

In addition to the friendly nature of people on campus, some freshmen began to recognize the overall upbeat vibe of University Park.

“I [believe] everyone really likes going here,” Mayari Castrolugo said. “They call it Happy Valley for a reason.”

Kaitlyn McMahon, like many students beginning their college careers, said she was most hesitant about sharing a room for the first time and having limited food options.

“Fortunately, PSU has exceeded my expectations and has made me truly excited to be here on campus within just the first week,” McMahon (freshman-French and criminology) said. “I love my dorm and roommate, the food is amazing and I look forward to meal times with my friends.”

Castrolugo (freshman-architectural engineering) said she was also most concerned about her living situation — specifically about being away from home for the first time.

“It’s a little intimidating to wrap my head around being an adult and being on my own,” Castrolugo said. “I’ve always lived with my parents before.”

Although some seasoned Penn Staters may have forgotten the first-time jitters of navigating campus — unless their experiences were harrowing enough to remember — it has only just begun for this year’s freshman class.

Ryan Gallagher (freshman-accounting) said he’s “most nervous about getting lost,” while McMahon said she utilizes her phone to help her get around campus.

“Thank God for Google Maps.”

