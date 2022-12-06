 Skip to main content
‘In doing this play, we’re fighting for something’ | Penn State Centre Stage puts on ‘Rent’

Video by Ella Hu | The Daily Collegian

One of Penn State Centre Stage’s several productions this year included Jonathan Larson’s “Rent.” This year’s production was run at the Pavilion Theatre on Penn State’s campus from Nov. 15 until Dec. 3, according to a release.

The musical was directed and choreographed by Christine O’Grady and musically directed by David Wolfson.

Students involved in this performance reflect on what this musical means in the realm of theatre and how participating in this production has affected their lives.

