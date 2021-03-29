You are probably wondering from the title why I am writing about a search for a mechanical bull.

It all started a couple of weeks ago when my friends and I decided, for some reason, we wanted to go to Texas Roadhouse for dinner — because why not?

Then, we wondered if there could possibly be a mechanical bull inside the restaurant we could ride. Dumb idea, I know.

I think the thought spurred from how we were getting sick and tired of doing the same activities every weekend.

We needed something fun. We needed some new form of entertainment.

But we still wanted to be safe — especially with the coronavirus pandemic. Looking back now, the idea was not the most sanitary.

Anyway, to find out if Texas Roadhouse had a mechanical bull, my friend called the restaurant and asked straight up, “Do you guys have a mechanical bull?”

Their response: “No, we do not have a mechanical bull.”

Big surprise, I know, but we still went to Texas Roadhouse a few weeks later.

Our failure to find a mechanical bull at Texas Roadhouse set me on the hunt to find a mechanical bull somewhere else in State College.

I took to the internet to find a mechanical bull to see if it was really worth it.

From researching, there is nowhere to actually go and ride one, but there are places where you can buy or rent one.

According to the website “Inflatable Mechanical Bull Rides,” the cost of buying a mechanical bull is $3,500-$10,000.

Overall, the rental of a mechanical bull really depends on where you live and how much a company charges for rentals.

I also found a website for the company Mechanical Bull Sales, Inc., which is located in State College.

From its website, the bulls look high quality, and it was interesting to see that a place in State College sells mechanical bulls.

But, I was not prepared for how expensive these bulls are.

According to the Mechanical Bull Sales, Inc. website, its classic bull package starts at $18,000 and the premium bull package starts at $21,900.

So, after realizing that my friends and I were all broke college kids who could not afford to buy a mechanical bull — let alone rent one — we gave up on the search.

I am still on the hunt for a mechanical bull to ride at some point in me and my friends’ college careers. I believe it would be a defining moment in our lives that we could tell our kids about someday.

Ironically, my friend went to The Arboretum the other day and found a statue of what appears to be a bull.

I am not sure if it’s actually a bull, but I think it’s the only bull we’ll stick to — at least for now.