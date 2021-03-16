Chicken nuggets are my go-to late-night food, but is there a great place to get them in Happy Valley?

This week, I tried some chicken nuggets from different restaurants around State College to find the best.

After going vegetarian for a week recently, this was an interesting shift. There are actually not many places in State College that sell chicken nuggets, and I did not count chicken strips in my ranking.

Chicken nuggets are a pretty basic food and hard to mess up, but some are definitely better than others.

4. Burger King

There were a total of four places where I could find chicken nuggets, and the Burger King in the HUB-Robeson Center was one of them.

However, they were not good.

I had high hopes for Burger King’s chicken nuggets, but they were quite underwhelming. The only good part was they were crispy and well-seasoned. Otherwise, they were not great.

Chicken nuggets are pretty processed foods in the first place, but these nuggets just tasted gross.

For some reason, there was not much chicken in one nugget, and I felt sick after eating them.

3. Are U Hungry

I have eaten here in the past, and I enjoyed the food and the atmosphere.

This time was different, though.

The one time this week when I had time to grab some nuggets from Are U Hungry was in the middle of the day — not late at night when I usually visit this restaurant.

I walked in with no one else in the restaurant, and I walked out thinking I had chicken nuggets in the bag.

I was completely wrong.

The employees gave me mac and cheese bites, and while I love them, I was expecting chicken nuggets. They could have told me if they were running out, but I would suggest going back to get actual chicken nuggets when you can. I know I will.

2. McDonald’s

I remember getting McDonald’s every Sunday after church on the way to my grandmother’s house. I have consumed so many McDonald’s nuggets over the years — especially in college.

Going to McDonald’s at night was different, but I got some good chicken nuggets. They were crispy, well-seasoned and relatively cheap.

While they do not taste like actual chicken, they are nostalgic to my childhood and a great late-night snack.

1. Chick-fil-A

Hands down, Chick-fil-A is one of the best places to get a good chicken nugget — or any food in general.

I went to the HUB location, and the nuggets did not disappoint. The chicken nuggets I got were fresh, hot and delicious.

If you are looking for a good chicken nugget, I would recommend going here above anywhere else.