Every summer since I was in middle school, I remember coming up to Penn State for the Central Pennsylvania Festival of Arts — looking at art, feeling the summer heat and an overall feeling of belonging at Penn State long before coming to this school.

Because the annual Arts Fest was canceled last year and recently was canceled this year, too, I have not gotten the chance to experience it for a couple of years now. I miss seeing the art and the whole experience.

That prompted me to search for some places that have art to view or purchase around the area and online.

Here are my recommendations.

Palmer Museum of Art

This is a pretty popular spot among visitors to Penn State. The Palmer Museum is a place I would highly recommend if you want to look at art.

There are a variety of exhibits to see.

It is perfect to take your family to if they visit or to go to with your friends on a dreary day.

I go there for hours and just stare at the art. Boring, I know, but it is definitely worth the visit. If you are bored, I would recommend it.

Douglas Albert Gallery

Located in downtown State College, the Douglas Albert Gallery is one of my favorite places to go when I get the chance. It is a hidden gem of State College.

There are so many unique pieces in the store — prints, sculptures, jewelry and more can be found there.

It is worth the visit and is always a welcoming environment.

Visit Etsy or any art website

I know this sounds like the obvious choice when it comes to looking for art, but Etsy and other websites like Redbubble have an assortment of Penn State art that is cute and perfect to hang up in your dorm or apartment.

I like to try to find student art with just a search on Google or Instagram.

If I am looking for the regular Arts Fest art, I try to check out the festival’s website for past artists so I can support their work.

Zoller Gallery

The Edwin W. Zoller Gallery, located at the entrance level of the Visuals Arts Building, has a variety of different art pieces to look at and enjoy.

Currently, the gallery can only be viewed online. It features the works of graduate and undergraduate students, and its current exhibition follows the theme of sustainability.

I would recommend checking out the gallery on its website, because it was really cool to see other student’s interpretations of sustainability. I also enjoyed looking at fellow students’ work.

RELATED