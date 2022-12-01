The big day between Thanksgiving and Christmas is here — Spotify Wrapped and Apple Music Replay day.

Many Penn State students have been sharing their music reports on social media, and some shared what their reports contain this year, including their top artists.

“Mine was Zach Bryan,” Logan Gibson said. “I was not surprised because when I cut grass, I listen to him.”

Laughing, Molly Donlon said she was “not surprised at all” with her top artist being Harry Styles.

Students also compared their listening habits this year to last year's results.

“It was pretty similar,” Andrea Prest said. “Last year, I listened to this one band a lot, so they weren’t on it at all this year, which I was a little surprised about.”

Nicholas Excellent said his Replay is “completely different from last year.”

Samuel Edgar said his favorite song in his Replay is “probably the first one, ‘Astronaut in the Ocean.’”

While the Wrapped and the Replay have many of the same basic statistics, Spotify tells users the amount of minutes they spent listening to music.

“I was looking at some of my friend’s [Spotify Wrapped,] and they had six figures. I was really shocked by that,” Prest (junior-advertising) said about the number of minutes her friends spent listening to music.

Spotify Wrapped also adds a few extra touches. This year, users’ reports included a music personality type, inspired by the popular Myers-Briggs Type Indicator.

“I thought it was kinda worse than last year. It’s kinda basic this year,” Donlon (sophomore-criminology) said about Spotify’s additions.

Gibson (sophomore-nursing) said he was surprised his No. 1 song was “Heat Above” by Greta Van Fleet.

“I didn’t even know I listened to that song that much, but it is a great song,” Gibson said.

Meanwhile, Excellent (sophomore-engineering) said he was most surprised that one of his top five songs was “this random song by this guy that I know — I know him personally.”

Edgar (junior-management information systems) said all of the songs in his top five songs are “not new songs.”

However, some students say they prefer listening to new music.

“I listened to an album 581 times, and it came out Nov. 4,” Katie Wawrzynski said, surprised by the number. The album was “Her Loss” by 21 Savage and Drake.

This sparked debate between Gibson and Wawrzynski (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) about whether Wawrzynski actually listened to the entire album 581 times or if she just listened to some tracks off of it 581 times.

