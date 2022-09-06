If you are a fan of the Mexican munchies offered at downtown State College’s Yallah Taco and El Jefe’s Taqueria, you would be pleased to hear that they not only serve late-night delights but also a plethora of breakfast selections.

My curiosity took hold when I discovered this — especially since I am pretty bland in my breakfast selections.

So, I decided to trash my toast and head to Yallah Taco and El Jefe’s Taqueria for the ultimate breakfast battle.

I did some research before heading into this task and discovered Yallah Taco serves its breakfast menu from opening at 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., while El Jefe’s Taqueria only offers breakfast from opening time 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Yallah Taco

I visited Yallah Taco first after my early classes and was immediately thankful for the later breakfast hour — especially since I wasn’t certain on how Mexican food would settle in my stomach at 9 a.m.

Ordering is made easy at Yallah Taco with virtual kiosks. This method gave me plenty of time to decide what to order and to easily evaluate prices.

Yallah offers a wide variety of breakfast options, ranging from traditional tacos to toasted wraps.

I ended up deciding on a hefty breakfast burrito — stuffed with eggs, cheese, tomato, queso, tater tots and your choice of meat. (I picked grilled chicken.) I also paired this with Yallah’s salted caramel iced coffee.

While there wasn’t a breakfast rush, I did have to wait about 10 minutes for my order.

I decided to take advantage of Yallah’s covered, outdoor seating area while testing my tastebuds.

Taking my first bite into the burrito, I was pleasantly surprised with how well the ingredients complimented each other.

At first, I was a bit hesitant to meld Mexican ingredients with breakfast basics such as eggs and potatoes, but I would definitely order this again.

If I had to give a burrito-breakdown, I’d conclude that the potatoes stole the show in this meal — they added a perfect crunch.

The salted caramel iced coffee, on the other hand, was a bit sweet for my liking. Marketed at $4.95, its presentation was nice, with a foaming effect, but its flavors didn’t add up. I would only recommend this beverage if you like to add many flavors or sweeteners to your morning caffeine.

I would conclude that this breakfast burrito was very much worth its $8 price tag. I couldn’t even finish it all in one sitting, and it can serve as an adequate start to your morning or afternoon.

El Jefe’s Taqueria

The following day, I went to El Jefe’s Taqueria to see how it stacked up against Yallah Taco.

I did have to set my alarm for this one — considering the strict breakfast hours.

I arrived and decided to order El Jefe’s take on the breakfast burrito with a side of home fries, as well as an iced coffee.

My single breakfast burrito — containing your choice of meat (I chose bacon), scrambled eggs, queso, rice, lettuce and tomato — was $6.50 with the home fries, and my iced coffee $2.75.

My food was freshly prepared in front of me, with a fairly quick turnaround time.

The burrito was quite small, so I was curious to see how well all of the ingredients packed inside.

With my first bite, I was shocked — not only had El Jefe’s created a delicious combination of ingredients, but this burrito packed a punch.

The bacon tasted delicious alongside the traditional, spicy Mexican burrito ingredients. Coupled with this, my iced coffee was refreshing with a classic taste.

I finished my entire burrito and felt satisfied, despite my initial speculations on its presentation.

If you’re looking for a quick, delicious breakfast that won’t break the bank, El Jefe’s Taqueria is the place to go.

Final Thoughts

In the end, it was difficult for me to choose a winner for this breakfast menu showdown because both Yallah Taco and El Jefe’s Taqueria fulfill different appetites.

If you like to eat a big brunch and aren’t much of a breakfast person, I would strongly recommend Yallah Taco’s breakfast menu. It’s the perfect pairing between breakfast and lunchtime classics.

To save money and enjoy more breakfast-esque dining, El Jefe’s offers great prices and selections between more breakfast proteins such as beans, bacon and different sausages.

Overall, El Jefe’s Taqueria takes the win for me.

With this, I encourage you to go give these breakfast menus a taste — you might discover something you never would have tried before.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT