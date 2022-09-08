It’s time for our annual pizza review, and although it’s cheesy, it’s still crucial to the Penn State and State College community.

I was determined to find the best cheese pizza that was conveniently close to campus and near East College Avenue.

You can’t go wrong with cheese pizza, and with prices rising because of inflation, you can save yourself some money by skipping the toppings.

So, I give you my reviews ranked from worst to best. It’s the “yeast” I can do for you.

4. Gumby’s Pizza

I was really hopeful for this one because I’ve heard pretty good things, but I’m disappointed honestly.

I got the small cheese pizza, and it tasted like it was baked in an Easy-Bake Oven.

However, the customer service was really attentive and fast.

I give Gumby’s a 5/10. I think the next time I will eat here is on my way back from a long night downtown.

I’ll definitely try this again in the future, but for now, I’m good with not going back for a while. It was mediocre at best.

3. Canyon Pizza

Although I’m sticking with the cheese pizza selection, Canyon has a large menu to choose from and offers some good choices.

Canyon offers gluten-free, deep dish and a variety of specialty pizzas. It also has a lot of appetizers on its menu, and if I come here again, I’m definitely getting the sweet potato waffle fries.

Now, it’s time for my thoughts — I think Canyon is too overhyped. I’ve heard from many people about how it’s the best place to hit up before 2 a.m. Is it really?

I thought the sauce was a little too sweet, and I added on some fresh mozzarella just to spruce it up. I could have done without the mozzarella, but overall it wasn’t too bad.

I give Canyon a 6/10. It wasn’t bad, but it wasn’t my favorite. I think it’s overhyped for college pizza.

2. Weirdoughs Custom Pizzeria

Alright, this place came in a very close tie to first place. I have never had Weirdoughs in the time that I’ve been here, and everyone has said that SNAP Custom Pizza is better.

I went with the all-white pizza with basil on top because at this point, my body was asking me, “Why are you still eating the same pizza?”

I have to say, I was surprised. Did I like it as much as the Bianco Verde at SNAP Custom Pizza? No, but it comes very close to that.

Also, the owner gave excellent customer service and was so nice. We chatted for a few minutes about some of the struggles the food industry is having, so I really feel for him.

I give Weirdoughs a 9/10 just because I like SNAP a little more. I will come back to grab the white pizza again for sure.

I have no idea why people say this place isn’t good because I think it’s fantastic.

1. Hiway Pizza Pub

This is the winner right here. Go and order Andy’s Original Sicilian, and then get back to me.

When I grabbed my first slice of the pie, the cheese pulled apart so easily, and I immediately knew it was going to be a good pizza. It looked like the pizza that’s shown in commercials.

It was the perfect amount of cheese and sauce. I don’t want to eat pizza for a while after this, but if someone handed me a slice of the Sicilian, I wouldn’t say no.

I give Hiway Pizza Pub a 10/10. Of course, I want to try other pizza options off of its menu, but this just hit the spot. I also enjoyed getting to sit on the front patio while eating, so that’s some extra points.

Final Thoughts

If none of you agree with me, then that’s OK. I’m picky about my cheese pizza options, and these are just my honest opinions.

Overall, I’m disappointed that I didn’t like Canyon Pizza, and I’m surprised I liked the ones that people said they didn’t prefer. Hopefully I inspired your hunger after this.