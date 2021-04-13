Every time I go to Dunkin’ — which is not often when I am here at Penn State — I always get surprised by a new menu item.

When I saw Dunkin’ added avocado toast to the menu, I wanted to jump on the chance to try it.

I have had a recent obsession with avocado toast, and I know many college students feel the same way.

It is pretty basic to love avocado toast, but if you make it wrong or get it from the wrong place, it can completely flop.

I would usually make my own avocado toast or buy it from Edge in South Hall’s Redifer Commons — which is absolutely delicious — but I wanted to try out Dunkin’s after seeing one of my friends try it.

When I arrived I had high expectations because I love everything about Dunkin’s menu.

I ordered the avocado toast, and I got my usual heart attack of a drink: an iced macchiato with caramel and vanilla.

The toast was only $2.99, which is a big plus for me, since I prefer to look for cheap and healthy options.

Everything came out quickly, and I was out the door. The toast itself was fresh and hot as I ate it outside.

I was surprised at how good the toast was — the avocado mixture on top was a little salty, but otherwise, I really liked it.

The bread was the best part for me, and it was way better than the bread of Redifer’s Edge avocado toast. You can’t have avocado toast without good bread.

This menu item is perfect for summer, and I will definitely return to get it again.

I know I just wrote a whole article about avocado toast, and if you made it this far I am glad. But, I would definitely recommend checking Dunkin’s avocado toast out. It was definitely worth the far walk from my dorm to downtown.

