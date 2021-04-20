Summer is coming soon, and one of my favorite pastimes is taking photos with my friends at really cool locations or in front of unique art.

There are a ton of murals downtown, and before I leave State College for the summer, I wanted to scout out the best murals you can use for some artsy Instagram photos.

While I did not include all the murals downtown in my list — I am still looking for newer and obscure art downtown — here is what I recommend taking pictures in front of.

“Dreams Take Flight” mural

Located on Calder Way, this mural is one of the street’s many pieces of art.

Beginning in 2009 and ending with an unveiling in 2010, the community mural project had 200 participants who gave their ideas for the design. Artists then combined these ideas into one big mural.

Over 500 individual volunteers participated in the indoor painting process before permanently gluing panels onto the Calder Way wall.

The mural depicts many aspects of nature, Penn State landmarks like Beaver Stadium, musical instruments and more.

If you are looking for something unique to be a background for your Instagram feed, this mural is definitely what you’re looking for. There is a lot going on in the mural, but finding somewhere to pose in front of will not be hard at all.

“Wild Geese” mural

This mural in Humes Alley near Webster’s Bookstore and Cafe, is one of those aesthetically pleasing murals that would be perfect for a Pinterest board.

William Snyder III, a local artist who painted this mural with help from the community, was inspired by the Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver’s poem of the same name.

It is an abstract piece of art that is colorful, and as the title says, the mural has an abstract depiction of geese.

Besides the geese, the wall is the perfect background for an Instagram picture or a photo shoot with your friends.

It is also located in the middle of downtown, which provides easy access no matter where you live.

Pugh Street parking garage mural

Another piece by Snyder and located on the Pugh Street parking garage, this colorful mural spans 50 feet and wraps the otherwise boring looking parking garage with vibrant and abstract art.

The State College Borough reached out to Snyder about new mural ideas, and the artwork was finished in August 2019 after eight days.

While there is not an actual name for the piece I could find, it is one of downtown’s most unique locations.

You probably have to jump over a bunch of bushes to get to the lowest panel of the mural, but if you find the right angle to get the whole thing in your picture, it can look really cool.

“Inspiration” mural

Located near the corner of Heister Street and College Avenue, this mural is one of my personal favorites in State College — especially after many years of coming to the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts.

During Arts Fest, the street would have chalk drawings all along it with the mural sitting right next to them.

That area is what defined the festival for me, and the mural is still a cool place to take pictures today.

Organized by mural artist Michael Pilato, the art features inspiring people from State College who have had a positive impact on the community.

It is a focal point and a major landmark in the community.

While it may be a bit busy with all the important faces on the wall, it is still a unique place to take pictures with friends and a place no one else would think to see on an Instagram feed.