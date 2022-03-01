When living the life of a college student, it’s not unusual to find yourself stranded with an empty stomach in the middle of downtown at some ungodly hour of the morning.

On the bright side, State College just so happens to be a college town (if it wasn’t clear from the name) with businesses well-adapted to our schedules.

Wanting to get a feel for State College’s night-scene cuisine, I set out on the mean streets of downtown with my wonderful colleague Alina Lebedeva, ready to sample a wide palette of restaurants.

By pure luck (or misfortune), our journey just so happened to land on State Patty’s, a boozy faux holiday in place of St. Patrick’s Day in which students partake in partying and bar crawling before spring break.

What transpired next was an unforgettable night crawling adventure in late night dining.

Are U Hungry — closes at 2 a.m. on Saturdays

Our night began at around 10 p.m. with a trip to Are U Hungry, a small sandwich shop on Sowers Street.

On our way to the restaurant, the sight of our cameras drew the attention of several inebriated characters, who did their best to make appearances in the vlog.

This would be a recurring theme throughout the night.

Unsurprisingly, the shop was packed to the brim with 20-somethings in various states of drunkenness, making the wait for our food seem interminably long.

Being a resident from the town of “Just Outside of Philly,” I decided to order a cheesesteak sandwich from the friendly cashier, hoping to receive a taste of home.

My cheesesteak came with American cheese, onions and ketchup, though the ketchup was far more liberally applied than the other ingredients, giving the savory sandwich a rather unsavory appearance.

While I’m personally all for the macabre and morbid, this bloody look also made handling the cheesesteak a difficult affair. Many napkins were sacrificed in our attempts to eat it.

The sandwich itself suffered from an abundance of bread and ketchup. My first two bites consisted of a lot of chewing ketchup-flavored bread.

Upon finally reaching the meat of the matter, I was decently satisfied. The beef was tender and went well with the cheese and onions.

If you find yourself craving a sandwich and aren’t too concerned with quality, Are U Hungry may be what you’re looking for.

I would give the location a 5 out of 10, while Alina gave it a 6.

Sher Halal Gyro — closes at 3 a.m. on Saturdays

Our next stop was Sher Halal Gyro (commonly known among students as “The Halal Cart”) on Beaver Avenue.

The line to order from the cart stretched back about 15 people, which was unfortunate given the night’s frigid temperature.

After about 10 minutes of waiting, we reached the front of the line and ordered a chicken gyro, which came on a pita bread with lettuce and red sauce.

The gyro was quite good. The chicken was tender and well-spiced, and the lettuce added a satisfying crunch to the bites I took.

Do be warned, however, eating a gyro is a rather messy affair; its taco-esque structure will inevitably see several ingredients falling out, so keep plenty of napkins handy.

Overall, our experience with Sher Halal was a pleasant one and worth the $9 gyro. Alina and I both gave it a 9 out of 10.

Sheetz — open 24 hours

After standing out in the cold to the point of shivering, Sheetz (also on Beaver Avenue) offered the two of us refuge with its indoor seating and heated interior.

At this point in the evening, the small convenience store was a veritable stew of students of all flavors from buzzed, to tipsy, to plastered to rowdy.

I ordered from a screen, requesting two chicken sliders and an order of mozzarella sticks.

In the process of preparation, my order was apparently lost by the staff, continuing our trend of misfortune and extending our wait time.

At this moment, I would briefly like to extend my gratitude to the three students who kept me company as I waited in line for so long. I may have forgotten your names in the wild haze that is my recollection of last night, but your memories shall live on forever in my heart.

Thankfully, the staff prioritized my order after the mistake had been cleared up, and I received my sliders at last.

The chicken slider was an uncomplicated entree, consisting of a bun, chicken tender and a sauce that I believe was honey mustard.

The bun and fried chicken made the experience of eating the slider a rather dry one, with the sauce doing little to compensate.

On a more positive note, the sauce itself was sweet and tangy, and the warm mozzarella sticks were salty and stretchy.

I was torn between a 4 and 5 out of 10 for the slider, and Alina’s ranking was somewhere between a 5 and a 6.

As for the mozzarella sticks, I gave them a 6, while Alina gave them an 8.

While Sheetz is not quite a convenience store that stands on the quality of its food (you’ll have to go to Wawa for that), it does offer a wide variety of foods at a low cost and stays open all night.

Canyon Pizza — closes at 2:30 a.m. on Saturdays

Canyon Pizza on Beaver Avenue appears to be the apotheosis of our night out: a high point where all of our previous experiences culminated into one moment.

Once again, we were met with a long line in the cold winter weather, and I was a shivering mess.

Once more, I found myself in the company of friendly (though likely less than sober) strangers who made for great conversation.

Pitbull played over the speakers inside the restaurant, to which Alina and I joined several patrons in singing along while we waited.

I was very happy to find that the process of ordering two slices of cheese pizza was rather uncomplicated, and I was served right as I paid.

Similarly, the pizza was wonderfully simple. It was warm, the cheese was tasty and the dough wasn’t too doughy.

Overall, I found Canyon Pizza to be an ideal spot for a late night slice — if only when the line doesn’t stretch out the door.

I gave Canyon a 7 out of 10, while Alina rated it a 6.5.

Insomnia Cookies — closes at 3 a.m. on Saturdays

Insomnia Cookies on East Beaver Avenue found us at the end of the roller coaster that was our evening.

We had been whipped around, sped up and shaken, it was almost three in the morning and now we were tired and cold.

Alina and I arrived as the staff was winding down for the evening, and the small cookie shop was free of customers.

Looking for a filling dessert to end on, we ordered an ice cream sandwich. The two cookies were chocolate chunk and double chocolate chunk, and the ice cream itself was cookie dough flavored.

Despite my initial worries that having ice cream on such a frigid night would be unwise, I thoroughly enjoyed the sandwich.

The cookies were still warm and excellently contrasted the coolness of the ice cream. The chocolate pieces paired well with the creamy vanilla flavors, and the cookie dough chunks were delightfully chewy.

I will say that the ice cream was not quite as soft and flavorful as that of the Berkey Creamery, but when paired with the cookies, I would say it was worth the $6 I paid.

I gave it an 8 out of 10, and Alina gave it a 9.

Overall, I found my experience at Insomnia to be quite comforting, and it was a very “chill” way to round out our night.

Conclusion

Downtown State College is an area packed with options for late-night foodies, and I barely scratched the surface on this expedition.

Now you know that it’s not hard to be cold at night downtown, but it’s far more difficult to be hungry.