I overloaded on caffeine to bring you the best energy drinks for finals week | Blog

As a college student living with heart disease, I’ve long been able to survive the worst of the semester on just a single cup of coffee per day, as per my cardiologist’s recommendations.

I could never do what I see so many of my peers doing — pounding coffee and other caffeinated beverages left and right to power through final exams, projects and presentations.

However, my goal is to leave The Daily Collegian as the writer who risked her life the most for our readership.

So without further ado, here’s my definitive ranking of the best energy drinks to get you through finals week.

Red Bull

As far as energy drinks go, I’ve always been partial to Red Bull — I just love the taste of it, to the point that I’ve long wished for a caffeine-free version so I could drink it more frequently.

In fact, it’s the only energy drink I’ve had before I began my review, as one serving contains 111 milligrams of caffeine — just a little more than a standard cup of coffee. While this is a benefit for me and others looking to limit their caffeine consumption, it’s also a downside for those looking to pound enough caffeine to pull an all-nighter.

Red Bull has lighter carbonation than your standard soft drink. Combined with its mild flavor, Red Bull provides a more pleasant experience than one would expect from an energy drink.

The primary downside of drinking Red Bull at Penn State is that it’s not sold anywhere on campus, meaning you would need to go downtown to buy one. And for the average college student during finals week, convenience is of the utmost importance.

Rockstar

There are a few different Rockstar flavors available in the on-campus convenience stores, including fruit punch and grapefruit.

However, for the sake of taste-testing, I chose the original flavor.

Rockstar tastes almost exactly like Red Bull, albeit more intense — it has more carbonation and a stronger flavor, both of which I found myself enjoying.

Then, I had a mild out-of-body experience. I sat in the Humanities Reading Room in the Pattee Library after drinking most of a Rockstar, feeling exquisitely soft, as though my soul itself was malleable. I watched myself drink Rockstar.

Rockstar contains 160 milligrams of caffeine, which is equivalent to two cups of coffee. While for me this means I can only drink half of a Rockstar at a time, this is great news for Red Bull loyalists looking for something a little stronger.

Bang

Bang is the energy drink I’ve seen the most on campus, and I speculate this is because of the wide variety of flavors offered in the on-campus convenience stores.

At Waring Commons’ Market West, flavors include Blue Raspberry, Cotton Candy, Peach Mango and Star Blast.

I ended up buying Star Blast because I wanted to know which fruit it was supposed to taste like. After drinking half a can… I still don’t know.

Bang prides itself on being calorie- and sugar-free, and it shows in its carcinogenic flavor. The beverage is cloyingly sweet at first with a strong chemical aftertaste — that would be all the zero-calorie sweetener.

I was amused by the little banner on the side of the can bragging that all of the company’s products are made in the U.S. — as though people who drink Bang care about what we put in our bodies.

One can of Bang Energy contains 300 milligrams of caffeine. After drinking it while lying in bed, my Fitbit registered that I had just completed a 30-minute run. I’m pretty sure I lost consciousness at one point, but I can’t prove that.

Kickstart

Similarly to Bang, Mountain Dew’s Kickstart offers a mind-boggling number of flavors, five of which are available at Redifer Commons’ convenience store alone: Original Mountain Dew, Fruit Punch, Orange Citrus, Grape and Black Cherry.

After much deliberation, I eventually decided on the latter — I would have chosen the original flavor, but I was never terribly fond of Mountain Dew.

I was pleasantly surprised by the Black Cherry Kickstart, as it reminded me of a standard soft drink. It was rather sweet with a fruity flavor — artificially fruity but fruity, nonetheless.

While it’s not something you would have alongside dinner, Kickstart would be perfect for those who enjoy soft drinks like grape soda or fruit punch and want a similarly flavored midday boost.

With just 92 milligrams of caffeine per can, Mountain Dew’s Kickstart energy drink is light on caffeine compared to its competitors. Personally, I like that I can drink an entire can, but students looking for a caffeine overload to power through finals would be better off elsewhere.

My pick

After two days of drinking almost nothing except energy drinks, I sat outside in a T-shirt in 40 degree weather to deter my hot flashes and make my final decision.

I took three factors into account: convenience, caffeine and flavor.

In my opinion, Rockstar reigns as the best energy drink to get you through finals week — it has the best flavor out of all the drinks I sampled and a high enough caffeine content to energize even the most stressed student. Lastly, it’s available on campus, meaning you’re never more than 10 minutes away from this fizzy pick-me-up.

Time to drink some water.

