A Cambridge, England native who started her career on Myspace, Charli XCX virtually visited Penn State on Friday.

The Penn State Student Programming Association hosted the singer/songwriter for a free 8 p.m. event.

Charli is known for her unique pop style — she has released multiple hits including "Vroom Vroom," “Boys" and even a feature on Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy."

During the virtual concert, Charli sang in a room surrounded by fluorescent lights. She wore a white sports bra and a pair of cargo pants.

To start the concert, she sang “I Love It," a slightly older song by Icona Pop she was featured on.

Charli danced around the room and made contact with the camera to create intimacy with the virtual audience.

She then performed songs such as “Break the Rules” and “Unlock It."

Halfway through the concert, there were technical difficulties, halting the performance. It took five minutes for the concert to resume.

Charli closed the show with “Boom Clap."

Through using the concert's chat feature, there were fans who were upset Charli did not sing certain songs — specifically “Vroom Vroom."

