Regrettably, I have never been in touch with my Irish heritage.

Now, this may have something to do with the fact that my father is third-generation German and my mother is Peruvian, but I wouldn’t let such a minor obstacle get in the way of my learning experience.

Thankfully, Penn State’s Irish Dance Team was able to bring me up to speed on the basics of jigging with its “Learn a Jig” event.

The event was held in the dance studio of the HUB-Robeson Center, Room 232. If the revelation of the HUB having a dance studio comes as a surprise to you, I would advise giving it a look.

The room itself is about as professional as any oddly placed dance studio could be, complete with a roomy interior, mirrors lining the back wall and a wooden bar to grab onto.

I arrived a little before the event started, just in time to meet the three students leading the event: Cate Rollins (junior-engineering science), Emma Raich (senior-biomedical engineering), Alyssa Capobianco (senior-marketing).

All three are members of Rince na Leon (“Dance of the Lion” in Gaelic), Penn State’s Irish dance team.

The activities began simply, with myself and the other participants learning how to stand correctly. This involved putting our feet together and spreading our toes as far apart as possible, as well as locking our arms down to our sides.

We then had to stand on the balls of our feet and then place one leg behind the other. At that moment, I was already beginning to feel a bit wobbly.

The next 20 minutes included a full breakdown of how to raise our legs up, kick, cross our legs behind one another and land on our toes again.

Despite suffering from my usual dancing errors like falling out of step or plain missing some of the moves, I actually began to get the hang of the basic jig after a while.

When the dancers increased their pace, myself and the others in attendance were surprisingly able to keep up.

Our next (and arguably the most difficult) task was the “Ceili Dance,” a dance requiring all novice jig dancers to break into pairs.

Out of each pair, one member was chosen to be the “lad” and the other to be the “lass.”

Being shorter than my partner (and quite comfortable with my masculinity, might I add), I assumed the role of the “gal.”

This exercise saw a random partner and me trying our best to remain joined at the hands, while still maintaining dancing form and memorizing our steps.

In the female role, I danced inside a circle with the other “ladies” and was required to do a few spins.

Naturally, the end result was quite messy to say the least, but we thankfully improved over time.

By the end of my experience, I was sweaty and panting, though quite satisfied with the Irish dancing knowledge I had received.

This experience was satisfying overall. With college being a constant rush of routines and deadlines, it was fun to try something completely forgeign to any of my scholarly or leisurely interests.

I believe there’s something to be said for learning to dance in the company of others. In the moments where I struggled to keep my footing and remember my steps, it was oddly comforting to see that others were in a similar state.

It made my individual failures seem not as bad, and our overall improvement became a shared victory.