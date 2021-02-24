When Matt McGowan started college in 2008, he didn’t imagine it would take him 12 years to complete his degree.

Graduating from Penn State in December 2020 with a degree in animal sciences, McGowan started as a meteorology major in 2008.

He said he knew Penn State would be tough — but knew he could do it. The only thing he was worried about was making new friends.

Despite his concern, McGowan said socializing in college was easy from the start. He immediately became close friends with two guys from his dorm.

“They brought friends, and it grew from there. We all became a huge group,” McGowan said. “It was great, and I was loving it for the first few months in that fall semester of 2008.”

One of his closest friends, Scott Pandya, said McGowan was initially happy and outgoing.

However, the excitement of being in college didn’t last long. McGowan was not a happy and outgoing person by October 2008.

One day, he and his friends were studying in Mifflin Hall when one of them heard him talking about what he was going through.

McGowan said his friend told him he was exhibiting signs of depression. So, he did his research, and everything made sense.

According to Maggie Doby, a clinical social worker at Penn State Counseling and Psychological Services, students often do not understand what they are experiencing and the symptoms they are presented with when they first start exhibiting signs of mental illness.

Doby said the transition to college can cause many students to start experiencing mental struggles — which is just what happened to McGowan.

“Transitioning to college can be a [challenge],” Doby said. “Leaving home for the first time, new roommates, friends, [and] social media can all impact how someone feels.”

During Christmas break that year, McGowan went home and told his parents he was not doing well in school.

“It was tough telling my mom and dad, but they were there for me,” McGowan said. “They sent me to a psychiatrist, which is good.”

The psychiatrist diagnosed McGowan with depression and prescribed him small amounts of medication to help him during his return to school.

Just like McGowan did, Doby recommends students reach out to family and friends “they can be really authentic with” if they begin to feel off or different from their usual mental state.

“Being able to be emotionally authentic with a loved one could really be helpful,” Doby said. “Sometimes, taking that little break — calling a friend on the phone, getting out for a walk — can help you reset and getting back to work.”

McGowan’s new medications, however, would not prove as helpful as he expected.

“[The] prescription helped for a month, at most, and [then] the effects just wore off,” McGowan said. “So they doubled the dose. It helped a little more for a little bit longer — maybe like a month and a half — and then it faded away again.”

Pandya said as the semester progressed, McGowan started to isolate himself.

Eventually, sophomore year started. McGowan still loved being with his friends, but when he was alone, he said he struggled. He still loved his meteorology classes but didn’t have any motivation.

Doby said anxiety and depression are the most common mental health concerns assessed by clinicians and that they have a direct correlation with school performance.

“Often, students fall really behind because of depression and get anxious about emailing their professors, and a lot of different feelings of guilt and shame can come up because of not staying ahead and on top of different responsibilities,” Doby said.

By the end of his sophomore year, McGowan’s parents gave him an ultimatum.

“My parents were like, ‘OK, this is getting out of control. We know how much you want to be a meteorologist, so we’re going to give you one more semester [to try] to prove [yourself] and pick things up,’” McGowan said.

Junior year, McGowan said he was still struggling. He went to CAPS and started sessions with the on-campus therapists.

By spring 2011 — McGowan’s junior year — his parents told him they could not keep pouring money into his education when it was not going to work out: They told him he needed to come home.

McGowan left school and went to therapy again, which he attended for seven years. He also got a job at a local PetSmart and had an opportunity to work with dogs.

“I fell in love with dogs, and they became my new passion,” McGowan said. “And after a while, I realized that, when I [went] back to school, I was going to study dogs.”

Fast forward to 2016: McGowan realized he was ready to return to Penn State.

“I talked to my parents and took them to a therapy session, and we agreed that I was ready to go back,” McGowan said. “I started taking two to three classes a semester at the Brandywine campus to get my feet wet again.”

By August 2018, McGowan returned to State College and decided to pursue animal sciences.

He was doing so well that his friend, Angela Azevedo, who he met when he came back, didn’t even realize what he had gone through.

“We got pretty close and talked to each other and started studying together and became friends,” Azevedo said. “He was very confident.”

McGowan went on to complete his goal of getting an education.

According to Doby, if someone recognizes the mental struggle of another student or of themselves, there are a lot of coping tools they can try.

“If time is going by and [they are] not noticing any change, then I would absolutely recommend calling CAPS or reach out to a therapist if they already have one back home,” Doby said.

She said CAPS is always there to provide support for Penn State students.

“[Mental health] will cause problems with grades, focus and social stuff,” McGowan said. “It is your health; it is your brain. There is no shame in saying you are depressed. It is a medical condition and anyone can get out of it.”