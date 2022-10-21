Another year, another White Out.

Penn State students are gearing up for a weekend full of festivities, as the Nittany Lions will face Minnesota for the 2022 White Out at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, and this matchup happens to be the Homecoming game.

Although Penn State lost its last game against Michigan, students still have high expectations for the White Out.

“I hope we will do well, but the last game was a little bit crazy and [didn’t go] as well as I thought it would go,” Nathaniel Prystash said. “But, I have high hopes this time.”

Prystash (junior-engineering science) said the White Out could keep the community together and get everybody involved.

Hunter Snoberger said he thought Michigan was a tough game, but Penn State might “have a chance” with Minnesota.

“As long as players are in the game, if they go 110%,” Snoberger (sophomore-anthropology) said.

Sofie Gordon, who went to the White Out last year, said she will also attend this weekend, and she said she’s excited to be a part of it once again.

“[Last year’s White Out] was a lot crazier than I expected, especially in the student section,” Gordon (sophomore-political science) said. “But with the game itself, I hope to see Penn State win, and my hope is definitely high for that.”

Some students, such as Steven Mort, are anticipating a high level of energy from the White Out and the feeling of togetherness in Beaver Stadium.

“I’m excited to have everyone there in the stadium and kind of feel like one whole college,” Mort (junior-turfgrass science) said.

Mort said he thinks Penn State plays better when students wear the same uniforms, citing the “energy” in the stadium as the primary reason.

Jamie Mooney said it’s very exciting to just be on campus on the day of the White Out.

“The atmosphere is definitely gonna be very fun and just energetic,” Mooney (freshman-premedicine) said. “The fans here [are] always very passionate about football and the team.”

While hoping for the Nittany Lions to win, some said the safety of students is also important.

Allan Smith said he knows that people “really enjoy” the football games, and he even knows some people who attend Penn State just for football.

“I hope we win first of all,” Smith (senior-biology) said. “But, I hope everybody’s safe and has fun because people can get pretty rowdy sometimes.”

