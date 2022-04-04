Cadillacs. Maseratis. 2001 Honda Civics. If you’re like me, these words mean nothing to you because you walk across campus and can’t afford a vehicle.

I speed walk across Penn State’s impossibly large expanse at 4 mph, kicking up dust and leaving burning footprints in my wake.

Yes, the life of a pedestrian is one of steady travel at a steady pace across the wide expanse that is Penn State’s main campus.

Yet sometimes it appears as though there’s never an easy way to get to a certain class or to go from the library to downtown.

In addition, Penn State’s Spin e-bikes are only free after 11 p.m. on all nights of the week (except Sunday), meaning frugal students are stuck with their own two legs to travel a majority of the week.

Luckily, like all kids who grew up playing Mario Kart, I’ve been able to discover a few alternate routes on campus that can turn an expansive journey into just a decent hike.

Major cheat: buses

Just to get the most useful piece of advice out of the way first: Take the free buses across campus.

Aydenators will recall my blog from February where I broke down how the free CATA Bus system on campus worked.

The bus system shortens travel time between both ends of campus by an incredibly wide margin, and it would be foolish to not recommend this free resource to anybody looking to save time and money.

To simplify my previous blog: The Blue Loop, White Loop, and Red Link bus routes are free to students and run almost every day except Sunday. To see when the nearest bus arrives at the nearest bus stop, download the myStop app for an easier time scheduling.

For students looking for the junction of function with free, this may be the optimal way of travel.

The HUB-Robeson Center

The HUB-Robeson Center’s obviousness and popularity as a shortcut don’t take away from its effectiveness.

The HUB has entrances facing every cardinal direction, making it a junction point to get from any end of campus to the other quickly.

Students looking to get from Pollock Road to College Avenue or South Halls will find that the HUB makes for a simple yet short detour.

Pedestrians going directionally from East to West may appreciate the fact that the HUB’s western entrance leads directly to Old Main.

If nothing else, the HUB offers pedestrians cover from the inconsistently hot, cold and wet weather that riddles the spring season.

Between Sarni Tennis Facility and McCoy Outdoor Pool

This small but easy to miss backroad connects Bigler Road to Curtin Road, allowing pedestrians from East to more quickly get to the Millennium Science Complex and vice versa.

Pedestrians coming from East need only cross Curtin Road at Martin Hall and will be able to see the path behind the McCoy Natatorium.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

+2 Penn State acting student performs one-man coming-of-age play 'Rael the Brave' At center stage sat a green armchair, a toilet plunger to its left and a mug to its right, a…

Finding the path from Bigler Road simply involves entering between the Sarni Tennis Facility and the McCoy Outdoor Pool (the one with the big ol’ diving board).

In addition, this path also leads in the opposite direction of campus, allowing easier access to Penn State’s many sports buildings like Pegula Ice Arena and the Tennis Center.

Hintz Alumni Garden

The garden outside of the Hintz Family Alumni Center, while certainly pretty in the warmer months, is also home to one of the most effective shortcuts on campus.

A path through the garden leads from the Alumni Center directly to the intersection of College Avenue and Fraser Street.

This route is especially good for students looking to shop in the western side of downtown, where stores like Target and CVS reside.

Consider this shortcut when traveling around Old Main or the Willard Building.

University Health Services and the Millennium Science Complex

Almost directly across the street from the Sarni Tennis shortcut is the University Health Services building.

Sandwiched between the back of the Health Services building and the Millennium Science Complex is a path that can take pedestrians from Bigler into the heart of main campus.

From this path, students can branch off and walk through the complex’s garden, through the Shortlidge Mall (which contains the Huck Life Sciences and Thomas buildings) or onto Science Drive.

Off-roading

Arguably, one way to make a shortcut out of any property on campus is to simply off-road across the lawns.

Despite not being a STEM major, even I know the shortest route from one point to another is the straightest, and nothing proves this more than a brisk stroll across the lawn of Old Main.

Granted, this method does suffer from substances that could be hazardous to your drip: Dew, mud and the green stains of freshly mown grass should be taken into consideration when deciding to go off-road.

However, if one short trip across the lawns of Old Main or the HUB could mean the difference between getting to class on time or being the tardiest student in the room, it may be best to weigh your options.

Conclusion

It’s a cold and merciless world for pedestrians.

Aside from the (hopefully few) children on campus, our legs are not getting any longer, and the time saved by shortcuts can very much add up.

Thus, as you face traveling almost a mile to your next class in 15 minutes or less, take heed of the roads less traveled. Perhaps there is a major time saver just around the corner.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT