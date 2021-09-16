The Field Burger & Tap in State College has a new Penn State inspired cheeseburger on its menu.

The “Shrewsburger,” named after Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry features a standard burger patty topped with bacon, American cheese, lettuce and peanut butter.

This menu addition follows in the footsteps of the “Coach Franklin” burger at The Field, named after none other than head football coach James Franklin.

In a tweet, Shrewsberry said the addition of peanut butter on the sandwich was a “nod to [his] Indiana roots.”

If you are in State College, swing by The Field Burger & Tap, to try out the new “Shrewsburger”. House burger, American cheese, bacon, lettuce, & peanut butter (A nod to my Indiana roots) 🍔😋🔵⚪️🦁 pic.twitter.com/M26QBz5H8M — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) September 1, 2021

Although the thought of peanut butter on a cheeseburger seemed off-putting at first, I like to consider myself an adventurous eater. So, I took it upon myself to sample the Shrewsburger. Hey, I’ve reviewed worse.

On the evening of the Ball State game on Sept. 11, I went to The Field with three of my friends. The atmosphere of the restaurant was lovely and rustic — with Edison bulbs throughout and cozy, wooden decor. We were seated surprisingly fast for a game day.

To start, we ordered nachos, which were delicious — albeit not exactly nachos as they used potato chips instead of tortilla chips. They were topped with pulled pork, blue cheese and banana peppers — trust me, I know that combination sounds weird, but we finished them in five minutes flat.

We also ordered truffle fries “for the table,” which I probably would have liked more had the servers not dumped them directly onto the table.

As for the Shrewsburger, I was surprised I actually enjoyed it. While the texture of peanut butter on the burger took some time to get used to, I thought the sweetness played well with the otherwise savory flavors of the bacon and patty. I ate the whole thing.

Now for the bad news: I have to say as much as I enjoyed the food and atmosphere, The Field did hit a couple of my restaurant pet peeves.

First, the servers delivered all of our appetizers and entrees at the same time, leaving no room on the table as well as no time to savor our appetizers before our entrees went cold.

Second, the food made me very sick.

On Saturday night, as everybody else celebrated Penn State’s highly predictable victory over Ball State, I slept on my bathroom floor. While I didn’t actually lose my lunch, I got pretty close.

The things I do for The Daily Collegian.

Now, I’m sure it wasn’t The Field’s fault I got sick as I had never heard anything bad about the restaurant’s food before and all my dining partners were fine that night. In reality, it was probably a combination of the volume of food I consumed and the subsequent effect of the grease on my delicate stomach.

My recommendation? Go to The Field, get the Shrewsburger if you think you’d be into it but make sure to bring some Tums.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State mental health clubs share their missions for student wellness College can have a negative effect on students’ mental health. A busy time consisting of str…