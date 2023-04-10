Penn State’s HUB-Robeson Galleries feature shifting exhibitions presented by students, faculty and other artists.

Available for students to view at a central location, the HUB Galleries aim to bring “contemporary art experiences” to the community.

Recently, the HUB Galleries also featured the research projects of Penn State graduate students.

Students presented their work on March 24, and the HUB-Robeson Center displayed these works of several current MFA candidates across a wide variety of mediums.

Delaney Marshall is working on a blanket that they said is similar to the “temperature blankets” that can be seen on TikTok and other social media platforms, where daily outside temperatures are recorded by crocheting or knitting with different colors each day.

Marshall’s blanket, however, is about their daily endometriosis symptoms.

“My project is very special to me,” Marshall (graduate-photography) said. “Each color corresponds to a different symptom and is based on the medicine I am on for endometriosis.”

Marshall said their goal is to track their symptoms every day for a year, whether it be more extreme symptoms or “just a random cramp in the middle of the day.”

While Marshall wants the piece to be informative, they also said they’re “learning to crochet through [the project], so this is a whole new skill for [them].”

March is also recognized as Endometriosis Awareness Month, and Marshall said they were glad their piece was up during this time because they “wanted people to talk about it… to learn… and to feel comfortable talking about their experiences.”

Marshall said gallery assistants at the HUB Galleries have reported that many people ask about the blanket, and “men specifically were asking about it.”

“Like yes, goal achieved,” Marshall said. “I’ve made men inquisitively want to learn about a female reproductive problem.”

Marshall said they are glad the HUB Galleries made their work so public because endometriosis often “gets brushed off,” and it “doesn’t get talked about or diagnosed.”

JoAnn Michel similarly involved her experiences with medical issues into her piece “Envisioning Black Woman Survival, Turned Thrival.”

Michel (graduate-French and Francophone studies and women’s, gender and sexuality studies) said she began her piece in a research-based comparative literature class last year and created both a body map and a collage.

According to Michel, both body maps and collages are “valid ways to collect research, valid ways to get people to talk about their bodies and a valid way to maybe have people share traumas.”

“I used myself as a model,” Michel said. “What I am working on for this project is something that I call ‘survival and thrival’ based on my own experience.”

The experience Michel said she specifically sought to explore was a surgical procedure she underwent last year — though this experience is also mixed with other aspects of her life and self throughout the work.

Michel said she was able to find both social and medical support systems, which have allowed her to find what she refers to as “thrival.”

“I’m in my thrival now because I am supported, and I’m able to be supportive,” Michel said.

Jordan Wolf similarly promoted a sense of “thrival” and self-care in her work “The Importance of Play.”

Wolf (graduate-graphic design) has previously been recognized and awarded by the University and College Designers Association for work she did with another student for Penn State’s Opulence.

The piece Wolf exhibited for the graduate research project, however, was created in collaboration with the Penn State Libraries’ Evanisko project, according to Wolf.

“The purpose of the Evanisko project is to enrich the University Libraries,” Wolf said. “This partnership establishes a program for highlighting student work in the libraries.”

Wolf said her work was inspired by Walter Wick’s “I Spy” books she read as a child that “attract busy passing students and evoke a feeling of nostalgia for those who also grew up reading the ‘I Spy’ books.”

The posters also each promote a different method of self-care, such as "hanging out with friends," "moving your body," "eating a good breakfast" and "taking time for yourself."

Wolf said she “[loves] being able to share [her] work with others,” and the exhibition at the HUB allowed many students and professors to see her work.

Along with this, Wolf said the exhibition felt like a “trial run” to share this piece with the public before it’s permanently installed in the library next fall.

Many of the works within the graduate research project exhibition focus on mental well-being and a reflection of self. Wolf said her work “[encourages] healthy breaks of play in busy student schedules.”

Though pieces from the graduate research projects have begun to be taken down from the HUB Galleries, Marshall said some pieces will continue to be on display at the Zoller Gallery on campus.

Marshall’s project, as well as other graduate student projects, will be displayed at a show taking place on April 24 at 3 Dots Downtown.

