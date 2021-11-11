HUB-Robeson Galleries ‘Altar’ exhibit provides familiarity for Penn State’s Middle Eastern community

As an Iranian artist, Kiana Honarmand said her exhibit “Altar” is meant to acknowledge the Iranian and Middle Eastern communities at Penn State.

The exhibit is on display at the HUB-Robeson Center at Penn State now through Jan. 30. It’s located on the same floor as the HUB Galleries, across from the restroom area.

Art Curator and Senior Gallery Manager Lindsey Landfried and other members of the HUB Galleries staff selected the exhibit during an open call for artists “to consider the term commonwealth as it relates to our university, larger histories of colonialism and generally what wealth we hold common.”

“Honarmand answered this call through the design of ‘Altar’ — bringing visibility through decoration to one of our large international communities here at Penn State,” Landfried said.

Honarmand, who received a master’s of fine arts in art from Penn State in 2014, said Penn State was her “first home” after moving to the United States.

“I remember my first days of walking through campus, missing home and looking for any familiarity or any sense of belonging,” Honarmand said.

With the HUB being “one of the busiest parts of campus,” Honarmand said she is “interested in creating a sense of ‘home’ and familiarity for these members of the Penn State community.”

Using Persian calligraphy, “Altar” features text from news articles, propaganda, feminist poetry and the poem “Gift” by Iranian feminist poet Forough Farrokhzad to create a design similar to stained-glass windows.

“Growing up in Iran, I saw many beautiful stained-glass windows in historical buildings,” Honarmand said. “I was inspired by how those colors interacted with light and affected the mood and atmosphere of the space.”

Honarmand said the feminist texts invoke the message of the exhbit, which is “to commemorate all women’s rights activists in Iran and around the globe that fight for our freedom and equality every day.”

“As the United States just recently passed the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote, it is important to acknowledge that even though we have made progress, we still have a long way ahead of us,” Honarmand said.

Student Paige Bish said she was intrigued by the message and detail of the art exhibit when she saw “Altar” displayed at the HUB.

“It’s really cool that Persian calligraphy is integrated with the piece,” Bish (sophomore-graphic design) said. “I think it’s important to see pieces from other cultures here on campus.”

