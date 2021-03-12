To open up a conversation about mental health stigmas and toxic masculinity, Penn State's HUB-Robeson Galleries presented the play “Frozen in the Toilet Paper Aisle of Life: Man Up!” via Zoom Thursday evening.

Theatre professor William Doan and the HUB's assistant production manager Tyler Sperrazza prerecorded their performance for the livestream.

For the event, Doan told a series of comical yet serious life stories that each tied to the stigma of what it’s like to be a man. Doan’s performance was accompanied by his own drawings, which pertained to each story and painted a picture of toxic masculinity.

To kick off the performance, Doan and Sperrazza opened with a candid conversation about the things they were told as men growing up.

“I remember hearing things like ‘Man up, chin up, shut up, suck it up,’” Doan said.

Doan’s first story covered his experience with anxiety — when he couldn’t remember what kind of toilet paper he was supposed to buy from Walmart.

“Looking for a reason, a reason to reach out and grab a four pack, six pack, eight pack — a lifetime supply of one ply, two ply, textured, smooth, lotion infused — god, my feet won't move,” Doan said.

To transition into his life experiences with toxic masculinity, Doan talked about his Roman Catholic upbringing and his first holy communion.

He told stories about accidentally dropping a porcelain replica of baby Jesus and thinking of communion as cannibalism, and then he described times when he was forced to “man up.”

From not crying at his friend’s funeral to getting scorned by his step-father, Doan recounted the times in his life when he didn’t show his emotions because he had followed “man up” messages he had been told instead.

“I don’t cry,” Doan said. “I just get angry."

To conclude the performance, Doan projected his feelings about toxic masculinity and how people can work toward diminishing the stigma.

“Listen with compassion to somebody who's been on the other side of [toxic messages],”Doan said. “It took me decades to figure out the connection between those ‘man up’ messages and my own struggles with anxiety and depression.”

After the performance, the HUB-Robeson Galleries hosted a student panel for a Q&A with both Doan and Sperrazza.

The students asked Doan about what it has been like to share his mental health issues with the public and how that has made him think about masculinity.

“Growing up, I found it difficult to be vulnerable at all in terms of that notion of masculinity that I was struggling with,” Doan said. “Vulnerability meant weakness.”

Doan then said retelling his stories through different artforms has helped him cope with his mental health and the stigma around masculinity.

Discussing ways to approach someone exhibiting toxic masculinity traits, Sperrazza advised to not accuse but “show genuine curiosity” about the person’s way of thinking.

“It's all about empathizing with a genuine curiosity,” Sperrazza said. “Let's try to find what the root of that behavior is and work on it.”

Sperrazza said he hopes Doan's play will help people realize that it is good to open up about mental health issues and reach out for help.

“Having someone like Bill be open and honest about struggling with mental health is to model — especially in this ‘man up’ context — that it's okay [for men] to go to therapy,” Sperrazza said.

Throughout his struggles with anxiety and depression, Doan found it more healing to share his issues than to bottle up his feelings, which is something he hopes his play will encourage students to follow.

“As tough as it is, it's actually easier to just tell people the truth than it is to do all the work you have to do to hide it.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT