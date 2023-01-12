If you’re like most people out there, you probably made a New Year’s resolution — and let me guess, it has something to do with getting healthy and surrounding fitness, right?

I also made this goal, but when I got back to school, I started to panic about how I was supposed to balance a healthy lifestyle with all of the schoolwork I would need to do throughout the semester.

I fell off my routine in the fall semester, and I lost a lot of progress. So, I intend to get back into a better fitness and healthy food routine to start this year off strong.

Follow along if you’re interested in doing the same and to see what kinds of things I’m doing to get back into a healthy routine.

“New year, new me” just doesn’t mean anything anymore. From now on, we say, “New day, time to slay.”

Putting together workouts for each day

Everyone has their own definition of fitness, so I’m in no way telling you that you have to follow what I’m doing or that what you’re doing is wrong. You do what works for you.

I have a fitness schedule set for five days a week. Mondays are for my chest and shoulders; Tuesdays are back day plus an ab workout; Wednesdays start with cardio followed by legs; Thursdays are an off day, and Fridays are a light leg day with an ab workout.

I try to do stretching and some yoga on Sundays, too. It makes me feel prepared for the week, and it also makes your muscles feel good.

Don’t forget that walking to and from class on this large campus also counts as your steps for the day. On Thursdays, I have to walk at least two miles because my classes are all over the place.

Drinking more water

I don’t drink as much water as I should. I maybe only have about one large Hydro Flask full of water per day.

My goal is to increase this to at least two full-sized Hydro Flasks per day. I hear all of the time that water has so many benefits, so I want to stick with it to see what happens.

Eating more protein and carbs

No matter where you live, there are plenty of food options downtown and in the dining halls.

I live in South Halls, so I get most of my meals from Redifer Commons. I like to get different kinds of pasta dishes to get my carbs in because that’s how our bodies get energy, and we use energy to work out.

For protein, I like to get grilled chicken with vegetables like zucchini or green beans. I also love the chicken bowls from Market Pollock Asia Kitchen. I usually get lemongrass chicken with a lot of rice, and I feel good after I eat it.

Eating healthy is important during school because it gives us the energy we need to get through the day and sit through class.

Please remember to eat your daily dose of fruits and vegetables, and if you don’t feel like eating them, at least take some vitamins.

Waking up early

No more sleeping in, sorry — but not really.

During the week, I’m waking up at 7 a.m. to get my day started. I get up and start my skin care, pick out my outfit, get my backpack ready and head down to breakfast in the commons.

I’m not a morning person, but getting up early is a game changer. You can get so much more done.

When you’re so busy with school, you don’t always have the time to take a long shower or do your laundry, so giving yourself some extra time in the morning will help you squeeze in a lot more.

Also, try not to stay up on your phone too late so you can get at least eight hours of sleep.

Buy a planner

This is how I organize my entire day.

I buy hourly planners so I can plan when I wake up, when I’ll workout, when and what I’ll eat, homework and so much more.

It forces me to think about what I want for myself, and it sets a healthy habit of checking in on everything. You can balance everything you need in one day by setting times for each. That way, there’s an equal amount of school and wellness.

Again, this is just what I’m doing. You’re your own person, so please do what works for you. “You got it, dude,” — and I say this in the voice of Michelle Tanner from “Full House.”

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State’s Student Programming Association announces SPA Day 2023 Penn State SPA has announced its itinerary of events for its upcoming "SPA Day," which will …