Your first college dorm room or apartment is likely the first chance you’ll ever get to have a space that’s entirely your own.

However, the cinder block walls, cement flooring and blocky wooden furniture of student housing often leave a lot to be desired.

What makes decorating even more difficult is that Pinterest and Instagram users seem to have it easy, with a seemingly unlimited budget to spend on their college dorms.

Not all of us have money to burn on a dorm or apartment, sure — but not to fear. It’s easy to create a Pinterest-worthy room without breaking the bank.

Freshen up your floors

One of my biggest regrets of my freshman dorm was neglecting to buy a rug for my dorm because I thought it would be too expensive.

Every morning in the winter, I was forced to step onto the cold, unforgiving flooring of an unrenovated dorm in East Halls while my roommate enjoyed a plush rug beneath her feet.

As someone shopping on a budget, you might also think rugs are expensive, but you don’t have to drop a couple hundred dollars on a rug. While Amazon and Target both offer classic rugs for affordable prices, I am partial to Society6, which features original artist-designed accent rugs for less than $50.

In dorms or apartments with unsightly cement or vinyl flooring, the best thing you can do is buy a rug. This is one of the easiest ways to add a pop of color and some individuality to a room. And, more importantly, it’s much nicer to step onto a fluffy rug on a cold winter morning.

Style your shelves

The way live plants brighten up a room is unbelievable. Personally, I am a fan of keeping flowers in my room.

Cheap bouquets of flowers from Trader Joe’s might look plain next to their more expensive counterparts, but they can look absolutely beautiful in a mason jar on your desk.

If flowers aren’t your thing, the weekly farmers market in State College has plenty of affordable live plants. During the winter months, the farmers market is open on Fridays in the State College Borough Municipal Building.

It also offers succulents, which are a great choice for people who might not have a green thumb.

Succulents require little water and minimal care, meaning you can completely ignore them for weeks on end. As long as you have a sunny window, you can keep your windowsill full of happy succulents and cacti.

A bonus: Terra cotta pots are cheap and easy to paint yourself if you want to show off your DIY skills.

Books are another great way to liven up sad, empty shelves and make your apartment or dorm more cozy.

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe on Beaver Avenue has thousands of new and used books for any aesthetic. The used books start at $3.98, so it’s possible to get a stack of books for less than $20.

Personally, I’m a fan of the color-coded bookshelf trend. A row of books in your favorite hues and shades will easily add a pop of color to an otherwise boring shelf.

If you live in an apartment that allows them, candles are another wonderful way to transform the atmosphere of your living space.

If you’re looking to splurge on fragrance, Bath and Body Works has an array of beautiful-smelling candles. However, you can just as easily get a $5 candle from Target that smells equally as lovely for less than half the cost.

Work your walls

Posters are a staple of college dorms and apartments for a reason: They’re quite possibly the single easiest way to fill up large amounts of wall space while also showing off your personality.

Uncle Eli’s on Beaver Avenue has a wide variety of posters for any budget. My favorites are the vintage-looking Cavallini brand posters, which run less than $15 and feature art of anything you can imagine, including plants, animals and vintage maps.

If you think posters are too cliché, framing records and hanging them on the wall can fill up wall space while also showing off your music taste.

State College stores such as Music Underground (located inside Chronic Town) or Stax of Trax Records (inside Webster’s) both offer vinyl records for even the most obscure music tastes. Even better: Prices start at just a few dollars.

To display, place the record sleeve inside an 8-by-8 picture frame from the dollar store and hang it on the wall with a command hook.

You may roll your eyes at the suggestion of string lights, but there are more options out there than you could ever imagine.

String lights have the potential to fit any aesthetic and provide some lighting that’s a little more relaxing and easy on the eyes than the fluorescent lights you’ll find in unrenovated dorms.

You could always go for classic fairy lights or Christmas lights, but there are also string lights with a variety of bulbs and even some that look like vines, flowers or lanterns. String lights range from $10 to $20 on Amazon and can brighten up an entire wall.

Making your dorm beautiful on a budget might seem like a daunting task at first, but with a little creativity, you can create the room of your dreams!

