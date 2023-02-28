The stress of exam season is here. Not to mention, the total sleep deprivation of THON Weekend is still in the back of everyone's mind.

With a long week before spring break coming up, it’s easy to get stressed and bogged down in the work.

But, no matter how many exams or papers you have to write before you can punch your ticket to a warm bed or a beach chair, there are ways to enjoy yourself and relax.

Here are just a few things to keep your mind off of the final push to a week of rest.

See “The Big Lebowski” at The State Theatre

After a long week, or even just a long class, there's nothing like watching a good movie. But the truth is there’s one thing that makes it even better — going to a movie theater to see one.

If you want to see a cult classic at a student discount with fresh popcorn and snacks, then “The Big Lebowski” is probably going to be right up your alley.

The State Theatre, located at 130 W. College Ave., will show the movie at 8 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students, making it the perfect activity to relax and reward yourself and your friends for the long weeks of work behind you.

As The Dude would say, “The Dude abides.” And so should you abide by a night out at the theater.

Walk at the Arboretum or another park in town

Hikes or just a small walk are great ways to get outside and enjoy yourself, especially when you’ve been stuck in a library studying or staring at a computer screen for hours.

And while The Arboretum at Penn State, located at East Park Avenue and Bigler Road, is always one of my favorites, there are multiple parks and hikes across town that provide a quiet escape from the intensity of students at work.

Sunset Park, located at 850 McKee St., is the little sibling of the Arboretum, located just west of the well-known property.

Full of trails, a playground and a place to hang out with your friends, you can make this place your own little world for a few hours.

Just a little south of campus, you’ll also find a small neighborhood park worth a visit. Holmes-Foster Park, located at 901 Westerly Parkway, is another quieter park that provides an escape from the monotony of campus life.

Visit The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop, located at 103 S. Allen St., provides a cozy and relaxing atmosphere that, at least to me, helps calm the mind.

Peruse the shelves of books, or sit in the chair and look at one you're interested in. Either way, time seems to slow down in between the shelves of freshly bound books.

There are also shelves of notebooks and pens and pencils that I always enjoy looking at.

Take your mind off of the work for as long as you want in this small corner of bustling downtown State College.

The Squirrel and Acorn Bookshop is open from noon to 6 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m Tuesday through Saturday, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Take a class at the Bhakti Yoga Center

Yoga is famously relaxing for many who swear by the methods. And maybe taking a class at Bhakti Yoga Center, located at 322b E. College Ave., can provide the relaxation magic you're looking for.

According to the company’s website, the center aims to promote “physical wellness and consciousness transformation” in Centre County through “authentic yoga modalities taught by certified teachers, in a fun and welcoming environment.”

Bhakti Yoga Center provides classes in subjects like meditation and yoga with prices starting at $15.

Sometimes you just need an hour away from work to help calm yourself down.

Take a boba tea break at Momotaro

Momotaro, located at 220 W. College Ave., is a bubble tea and sweets shop that can be a fun little trip with your friends when you need a break from studying for those midterm exams.

It offers classics like milk tea as well as more interesting flavors that provide a new experience for first-time goers.

Momotaro opens at 11 a.m. and closes between 8:30-9 p.m. depending on the day, and it’s open Wednesday through Monday.

No matter how many exams you have or how much sleep you’ve gotten in the past few days, everyone needs a break. When you feel overwhelmed, try a few of these ideas to treat yourself — you deserve it.

