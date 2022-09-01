Now that sylly week is over, it’s time to start getting into the swing of balancing classes, clubs, a social life and maybe even a job.

Coming from someone who is a senior, I can help you get on track and offer a piece of my mind for how to succeed this semester — after all, I’ve had four years of practice.

Everyone has their own life at college, so don’t think you need to follow this advice. But, if you’re having a rough start to the semester, then stick around to see what resonates with you.

Buy a planner

I’m sure most of the student population has a planner, but do you know how to actually use it?

Yes, mark down your due dates for homework and exams, but I recommend buying a planner that has a day-by-day agenda with an hourly schedule.

This has really helped me plan out my days because I know exactly when I want to wake up, when I should eat breakfast or my meals for the day, and what assignment I need to work on first.

I also know when I need to go to work, what time I’m hanging out with my friends and when I need to study. It’s a good visual reminder.

One thing that can be hard is working on multiple large assignments at once, so having the hourly planner can help you break up the work into designated times to help you stay on track.

Join a club or activity

If you attended this year’s Involvement Fair and signed up for a club, you may be getting settled in, meeting new people and learning your position.

Please try to stick with it. Penn State offers so many different organizations for any interest out there, and they can be beneficial to yourself as a person and to your passions.

Clubs also help you branch out and learn more about yourself and your abilities. This is essential for after you graduate because you can use these skills for your career or life in general.

I also recommend trying to make as many friends as you can through club meetings and activities. I made most of my friends through THON and The Daily Collegian, so it’s worth it.

Make time for a social life

Trying to balance a social life while in college can be pretty difficult.

There have been too many times when I’ve been with my friends somewhere and I realize I have an assignment due at 11:59 p.m. that night. It happens.

I think it’s important to try to find a group of people you resonate with during college because it will make you enjoy your time here and make wanting to go home harder.

It took me a while to find my group of people, but it only happened because I forced myself to interact with people at club meetings, in my classes and, once I was 21, at the bars downtown.

This is a big school, and a lot happens here every day, so do yourself a favor and just try to make at least one friend this semester. You will feel so much better if you just do the darn thing.

Take a mental health day

I can’t tell you how crucial it is to take a day off during college.

I like to use Sundays as my personal day during the week. I like to sleep in, catch up on laundry or just be lazy.

Some days you might have a mental breakdown and want to throw your laptop across the room because you just can’t handle another homework assignment.

Take yourself to a coffee shop or Playa Bowls for a treat. I will always preach treating yourself because you know yourself better than anyone.

Even just going to the gym or walking around campus for some exercise is a good way to get your body moving.

Go to a football game or sporting event

If you have never attended a Penn State football game or any other Penn State sporting event, you really need to.

Even if you couldn’t get season football tickets, try to buy at least one of the home game tickets to experience the student section. It’s a life changing experience.

Also, try to go to a soccer game or a women's volleyball game this semester. They are super fun, and the energy in the student section makes the event really fun.

At the end of the day, have as much fun as possible this semester, seriously. You only get so much time here, so make it worth living.

