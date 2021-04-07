The third and final wellness day is upon us. The question is: Will it rain?

As of Tuesday night, there is a 25% chance of rain and a 20% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday according to AccuWeather. With our track record, those chances may become our reality.

With a high of 70 degrees, expect to see everyone in shorts and t-shirts — only to find themselves searching for an umbrella.

Not knowing whether the weather will be good for outdoor activities or not, here is a list of possible activities for the physical and environmental-themed wellness day.

Practice yoga, meditation or socialization

Keeping in mind physical wellness, exercising in a calming way, like practicing your yoga poses, can be good for the body and spirit. Campus Recreation’s Youtube channel has numerous guided yoga and meditation videos to help get you started.

If you’re someone who likes to unwind with peace and quiet, closing your eyes and focusing on your breathing is a great way to start meditating.

For those who need social interaction to destress, make plans to see the people you love. Remind yourself you're not in this alone.

Visit the Berkey Creamery

Cheat day is rain or shine.

Make time to get your ice cream scoops because cream and sugar soothe the soul. Being well is all about enjoying life, so don’t count the calories — count the amount of happiness it brings.

But if you’re still worried about the calories, just think of all the work you did to walk there.

Explore the outdoors

Part of this wellness day is environmental wellness and appreciating nature. What better way to enjoy the great outdoors than to visit the Arboretum — with an umbrella just in case!

If the gardens aren’t your cup of tea, try just a scenic walk on campus or a stroll downtown into your favorite store or restaurant.

If it truly does thunderstorm, hiking Mount Nittany in the mud may not be the best idea.

Say goodbye to screens

Take those blue light glasses off and step away from your computer screens.

If you can get outside before the storms, play spikeball, frisbee, a game of catch or just sit on HUB lawn and await a visit from one of the many Penn State dogs.

Things you can do away from your laptops yet indoors include playing cards, reading, drawing, journaling, making crafts and listening to music.

Create a ceramic planters crafty kit activity

The Center for Arts and Crafts is supplying “take and make” potting kits from 3-5 p.m. on the ground floor of the HUB-Robeson Center.

Each student will receive a ceramic planter, paintset, soil and seeds to create their own potted plants for free along with a valid student ID.

Take a little bit of nature back to your room, and keep it as a reminder of environmental wellness for the rest of the semester.

Do something you love

This is the bottom line — the most crucial aspect of this wellness Wednesday.

If being outside and stepping away from your computer is not what makes you happy, then forget everything you just read and create your own path to wellness.

Binge that TV show you’ve been dying to watch, play your favorite video game and, most importantly, take the time to enjoy life.

Who knows? Maybe it’s best to just embrace the rain and let it wash away your stress for the day.