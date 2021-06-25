Can’t make it to the shore this summer? No worries — this list of off-campus attractions will ensure you still have some summer fun in Happy Valley.

Whipple Dam State Park

This state park is only a 25-minute drive from campus and offers swimming, hiking and boat rentals. It even includes a sandy beach that can feel like the Jersey shore with the right attitude.

Bald Eagle State Park

Bald Eagle State Park is also local to University Park — just over a 30-minute drive away. You can enjoy camping, boating, swimming and wildlife watching while you’re there.

The Nature Inn at Bald Eagle is a great place to spend the night here. According to its website, the inn was voted the No. 1 eco-lodge in the nation.

Way Fruit Farm

At Way Fruit Farm, you can spend a summer day picking strawberries just 20 minutes from campus. There’s also a cafe, bakery and deli to curb your hunger during a visit.

The Sky’s The Limit Ballooning

Scared of heights? If not, The Sky’s The Limit Ballooning can be a unique way for you to celebrate a special occasion while staying in State College.

The excursion would be a great way to spend your summer savings, as tickets are $225 per person. Balloon rides run twice per day 一 at sunrise and 2-3 hours before sunset.

Reservations are required in advance, and each balloon can fit up to four passengers. The location is just a 10-minute drive from campus.

Tussey Mountain

Tussey Mountain isn’t just for skiing — guests can enjoy go-karts, mini golf, a driving range, a skate park, batting cages and catch and release fishing during the summer months.

The amphitheater at Tussey Mountain hosts events, including Wingfest on July 1. According to its website, Wingfest is not only a competition between local chicken wing vendors, but it also hosts live music.

Penn’s Cave and Wildlife Park

Penn’s Cave offers fully-guided cavern tours by boat, a farm and an off-road mountain tour, according to its website.

Penn’s Cave and Penn’s Cave House are on the National Register of Historic Places.

Millbrook Marsh Nature Center

Millbrook Marsh Nature Center is free for visitors and a great place to go for a nature walk, hike or even have a picnic.

The center offers a number of family-friendly programs, many of which are currently held through Zoom.