When cold temperatures, rainy weather and a lack of motivation hits students at Penn State, many just want to stay in their dorms — and not even leave to buy food.
Although Penn State has many on-campus and off-campus dining options, some students prefer other foods throughout the semester, especially those they can make themselves.
Rather than starving — or making a long, unbearable trek through unpleasant weather — here are some simple, yet wholesome, food recommendations students can make in their dorm rooms or apartment complexes.
Plain or jazzed-up oatmeal
Whether you have access to a high-end kitchen or only a restricted cooking area, oatmeal is an easy snack to make and consume — even on a budget.
Oatmeal offers versatility in both preparation and consumption methods. To whip up plain oatmeal, all you need is classic oats, sanitized water and your university-supplied microwave. Students can also use their personal Keurig machine as a hot water source for their oatmeal.
If plain oatmeal is too bland for you, add in fruit to give the meal increased flavor and nutrients. Some great fruit options include strawberries, bananas and blueberries. If your mini-fridge is too small for fresh fruit, you could always sprinkle in nuts, dried fruits or spices — all of which would elevate the oatmeal’s flavor.
Oatmeal provides people with various health benefits — many of which could aid struggling students, according to WebMD. These health benefits include lowered blood sugar levels, increased antioxidant supplies, improved “healthy” gut bacteria, eased constipation and lessened skin irritation.
Also notable — and similar to oatmeal — are microwavable pancake products, which are sold in many local grocery stores. Although some people may be skeptical about the taste and texture, many people — including myself — find them to be quick and filling treats.
Microwavable noodles
Ramen noodles are a staple for college students at Penn State and across the country, especially due to their inexpensiveness and simple instructions.
Rather than eating traditional ramen noodles, students can spice up their meals with renditions and add-ins. Some ingredients that taste delicious within ramen noodles include rotisserie chicken, cheese, eggs, frozen vegetables and simple spices.
Students can follow these directions with microwavable macaroni and cheese as well — by mixing in foods like bread crumbs, crackers, broccoli, extra cheese and spinach. Personally, I’m always a sucker for extra-cheesy noodles.
Healthy wraps or rice cake sandwiches
Simply pick up lunch meat and cheese from the local deli and make a wrap as your next dinner. Although many restaurants sell wraps in the State College area, sometimes food tastes better if you make it yourself.
If you’re tired of regular bread or wraps, try using rice cakes for your sandwich needs. Peanut butter, Nutella and fruit jams spread nicely over these crispy treats. Fruits — like bananas and strawberries — also taste delicious within the chocolate-flavored rice cakes.
Fruit parfaits
Who can pass up a filling and healthy meal option like fruit parfaits? To make this simple snack, all you need is yogurt, granola and fresh fruit. Many of these ingredients can be stored easily within your dorm room, especially if the fruit doesn’t require refrigeration.
To increase the number of nutrients within each fruit parfait, students can also add protein powder to their already-delicious snack. Adding honey to one’s fruit parfait can improve the immune system and body’s overall inflammation, Livestrong said. Moreover, cinnamon is an ideal spice to include in fruit parfaits because it’s been linked to lowering blood sugar levels, according to Livestrong.
According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, only one in 10 adults consume the daily recommended amounts of fruits and vegetables. People’s food intake levels differ depending on personal health factors — like age, weight and sex. However, the CDC said most adults should consume one and a half to two cups of fruit each day.
Fruit parfaits are one way to get closer to the recommended daily fruit intake, which can improve health overall.
Baked potatoes
Students can easily whip up baked potatoes within the university-provided microwaves, which are already included in on-campus living. In fact, microwaving baked potatoes is such a common practice that companies have created “microwave potato baking pouches” to make the cooking process easier and more efficient.
Studies demonstrate potatoes “promote greater feelings of fullness” than other high-carb food options, according to Healthline. So, if you have a busy day of studying, a baked potato is the perfect lunch or dinner staple to keep you energized and focused.
Whether you prefer baked potatoes topped with simple butter or those containing cheese, sour cream and bacon bites — there’s a variation for everyone.
Microwavable mug recipes
Over the years, microwavable recipes have grown in popularity — especially those that can be prepared using only a single coffee mug.
With a quick Google search, you’ll find recipes for foods like quiches, omelets, fried rice, cakes and french toast. These recipes allow for a quick clean up and easy prep work.
Most dishes cooked in coffee mugs only make a single serving, which is beneficial for dorm life where students only need to worry about feeding themselves. Compared to the time needed to make large meals in the oven, microwavable mug meals are quick and easy with few leftovers.
Granola bars
Rather than eating pre-packaged granola bars — which typically cost an arm and a leg — make your own using no-bake granola bar recipes. Depending on your dietary restrictions, you can also personalize these homemade treats. These treats can be great energizers for students, especially for individuals balancing work, school and extracurriculars.
Most homemade granola recipes are similar in structure. They typically ask people to combine ingredients like chopped nuts, coconut flakes, oats, raisins and chocolate chips together as the first step in the cooking process. Foods like honey, peanut butter and maple syrup can keep these ingredients stuck together to form the square shape.
Once the ingredients are thoroughly mixed together, the concoction can be divided and molded into proper portions. Then, the bites sit — or are put in the nearby fridge — for quicker formation.
Some granola bar recipes require a heating source to help bind the materials together. Your dorm’s microwave should suit those needs.
Quesadillas
For college students living on budget, quesadillas fit the definition of a minimal-ingredient, low-cost treat. For a traditional cheese quesadilla, all one needs are cheese and flour tortillas.
However, students can easily make variations to this classic dish. Taco sauce, guacamole, sour cream, salsa and meat are some simple ingredients to give homemade quesadillas more flavor.
The possibilities are truly endless. Just try to bring that taste of home to your college dorm room. Why not make a pizza quesadilla with marinara sauce, cheese and pepperoni melted within? You could also whip up a barbeque chicken quesadilla using barbeque sauce, chicken and cheese.
Storable non-perishable items
Some days, students may have minimal motivation to cook extensive meals. So, to prepare ahead for these situations, keep the following items in your dorm room for easy snacking:
Containers of tuna and chicken salad
Microwavable popcorn
Pop-Tarts
Instant soup mixes with saltine crackers
Pasta
There are many food options that require little storage space and can be made easily with dorm room utilities. To find more ideas, take a stroll through your local grocery store food aisles in order to find new meals for the days you just feel like chilling in bed, working on schoolwork or watching the latest Netflix drama.
