During Women’s History Month, it’s important to recognize that feminism is not “one size fits all” — that’s where intersectionality comes in.

Intersectionality recognizes that discrimination doesn’t exist in a vacuum and acknowledges that multiple facets of a person’s identity — race, class, disability, sexual orientation and more — can overlap and impact a person’s life in unique ways.

A major facet of supporting intersectional feminism means advocating for the rights and lives of marginalized groups — so here are some small changes you can make in your life to benefit all.

Expand the media you consume

The most effective way to educate yourself about discrimination others face is to listen to firsthand accounts and experiences.

Most bookstores have sections for books written by Black, Latino or LGBTQ authors, as do public libraries.

But if books aren’t your thing, Spotify has whole categories for podcasts dedicated to social issues. For instance, the “Play Your Part” community page is full of podcasts on current events and civic action, while “The Dinner Table” and “PRESENTE” focus on the Black and Latino communities, respectively — and both were made by women.

Remember to not only consume media created by marginalized communities when it pertains to discrimination. There’s wonderful music, movies and fiction books out there that can be enjoyed by anyone at any time — for starters, I recommend Spotify’s “EQUAL,” a community page for music created by diverse women around the world.

Support diverse organizations

If you’re interested in taking a more active approach to intersectional feminism, check out a student organization dedicated to a social issue you care about.

Penn State has a number of resources for minorities and those who want to support them — the Paul Robeson Cultural Center, the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity and the Pasquerilla Spiritual Center are a great place to start for anyone interested.

All of these centers and their associated student organizations regularly host lectures and webinars from experts as well as fundraising events for relevant causes.

These events are often free for students and are a great way to educate yourself, expand your horizons and learn more about other Penn State students’ experiences.

Shop at small businesses

Shopping at small, POC or LGBTQ-owned businesses is a great way to support your community, foster meaningful connections and provide a change of pace to your everyday shopping experience.

An easy way to put this into practice is through using the internet. For instance, Google Maps provides information on whether a business is Black-owned.

Next time you go out, check out a POC or LGBTQ-owned store or restaurant instead of going to a chain — better yet, encourage others to shop or dine there if you’re happy with your experience.

I recognize that as college students, we often don’t have the budget to only shop at small businesses rather than large corporations like Amazon. But just one purchase and positive review can make a huge difference in the life of the person who owns the business.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

Penn State alumni directing, starring in production of ‘Fallout’ packed with emotionally deep topics Penn State alumni are set to star in and direct the new play “Fallout” by Mary Gage from Mar…