Now that Halloween — the month-long replacement for my personality — is over, it’s time to finally get into enjoying the fall season for all it has to offer.

Here are my picks for the best ways to enjoy the final few days of autumn, all local to State College.

Go for a hike

As the weather gets colder, the best way to savor the last warm-ish days of the year is by going outside on a brisk afternoon to look at the changing leaves.

If you only have an hour, The Arboretum at Penn State connects to a number of trails leading through Hartley Wood. These trails are mostly flat and perfect for novice hikers looking to get some fresh air and enjoy the foliage.

If you have more time on your hands, try your hand at hiking Mount Nittany. It takes about three hours to complete the mountain's entire loop, and the views are just phenomenal.

It’s getting chilly out, so dress in layers and wear sturdy, practical boots. I’ve also found it’s a lifesaver to bring along some hand warmers for the insides of your pockets.

Visit a farm

Located just a short drive from campus, Harner Farm is a one-stop shop for all your fall festivity needs.

Although it’s no longer offering activities such as apple picking this season, it’s not too late for a visit to the pumpkin patch for a fall photoshoot or a trip to the farm stand to pick up a couple of gourds for your apartment or dorm.

Better yet, Harner Farm offers delicious and fall foods at its shop, including fruits and vegetables, as well as homemade offerings such as jellies, jams and baked goodies — perfect for enjoying all the wonderful flavors fall has to offer.

Freshen up your fall wardrobe

Of course, what would your autumn activities be if you weren’t doing them while wearing a cozy sweater and a cute pair of boots?

If your fall wardrobe needs an update, hit up a few of State College’s thrift shops. You could buy new clothes, but thrifting is eco-friendly, inexpensive and oh-so-aesthetic.

Be sure to hit up Uptown Cheapskate and Plato’s Closet for on-trend used clothes. If your vibe leans more vintage, Tigers Eye Vintage Shop located in Webster’s Bookstore Cafe is the perfect source for high-quality and funky clothes, accessories and even home goods.

Warm up with a hot beverage

Personally, I believe a chilly fall morning is always made better by a hot cup of coffee, tea or cocoa.

While Starbucks is convenient, there are locally owned options in State College for every taste and budget — for example, I will always recommend well-known downtown staples like Webster’s or Irving’s.

However, I also suggest visiting Crust and Crumb Cafe and Vibe Coffee Co., both of which opened within the last year. Despite having tiny interiors, both cafes bring big flavors to your cup — try the lavender vanilla latte at Crust and Crumb and the grilled stickies latte at Vibe.

For coffee you can brew at home, check out The Cheese Shoppe on Calder Way. Besides its seemingly endless variety of cheeses, The Cheese Shoppe is also known for its huge variety of coffees, which are all roasted in house daily.

If coffee isn’t your thing, The Cheese Shoppe also has dozens of loose-leaf teas to choose from.

No matter what you choose to do this fall, it’s not long until “All I Want for Christmas Is You” starts blasting in the aisles of every supermarket — so make the best of autumn while it’s here.