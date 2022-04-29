As my freshman year comes to a close, the countdown for the class of 2026 to come to campus begins.

It’s hard to believe that a year ago today I was studying for my Advanced Placement exams and finals with a horrendous case of senioritis. Even with the excitement of coming to college, I couldn’t help but face anxiety about beginning this new chapter.

While my introduction to the college experience was chaotic, to say the least, I remember the fear of leaving everything I had known to go to school.

If it were up to me when I first came to campus, I would have probably never left my room. However, New Student Orientation quickly integrated me into campus life.

I was probably one of the most unprepared students coming into the NSO curriculum, having just uprooted my life from Orlando, Florida, two days prior. Somehow I made it out intact, and I’m here to give you some tips and tricks on how to survive your NSO experience.

Go to the NSO events

This may sound cheesy, but go to the events that the NSO program offers.

It may be enticing to dive right into the party culture on campus during your first week, but trust me, you’ll have the rest of the year to go to these parties, but you’ll only have one week for NSO.

My roommate and I came to campus knowing practically no one, as we were both out-of-state students. Reluctant to join the big crowd that is Penn State, we finally convinced each other to go to one of the first-year bonding events in the HUB-Robeson Center.

The event had several life-sized arcade games and plenty of crafts for students to take part in. To this day, my roommate and I still have our felt art hung up on our fridge.

Push comes to shove, if you hate the NSO events, it at least gives you something to complain about and bond over with your roommate.

Check your email

Admittedly, one of my great faults is that I’m awful at checking my email. If the notification isn’t clearly displayed on my lock screen, it’s out of sight and out of mind.

During your week at NSO, your inbox will be consistently full of emails from your college and NSO staff. While it seems draining, read the emails and actually take note of their contents.

The majority of my NSO program was online due to the pandemic; however, we were all required to attend an in-person session once we came to campus.

Caught up in all of the chaos of moving into my dorm, I failed to check the date of my in-person session and just assumed that my session would be the next day. After rushing from the HUB to the Thomas Building, inevitably getting lost, I arrived at my session about 15 minutes late to find out there wasn’t a seat for me.

It was then that I figured out I had gone to the wrong session, and I sat on the floor for the remainder of the session.

Meet your neighbors

My roommate and I had the opportunity to meet our neighbors during the first-year convocation.

Throughout the year, you will find that many students have varying levels of relationships with those on their floor, but it’s important to still know the people you’re living with. I’m not particularly close with the girls who live next door to me, but we still look out for each other if someone needs something or for quick banter in the hallway.

However, we found ourselves completely reliant on our neighbors during the NSO program. It’s much easier to be in a crowd of lost people as opposed to being lost on your own. We would get dinner together and try out the various food options on campus. Knowing that you have someone super close by who is experiencing the same challenges as you is comforting.

Who knows? Your neighbors could end up becoming your best friends.

Make a connection with your academic adviser

During NSO, you get the opportunity to meet privately with your academic adviser to discuss your educational goals and to register for fall semester classes.

Your academic adviser will be someone you rely on for the majority of your time at Penn State. I have shamelessly emailed my adviser at all hours discussing with her my academic plan and what I need to work toward.

Although I’ve only been at Penn State for one year, I’ve scheduled numerous meetings with my advisers. It’s important to pay attention to what your adviser recommends to you and how you can get in contact with them throughout the year.

Registering for classes and meeting with your adviser for the first time can be scary, but remember, they are there to help you accomplish your goals.

Take a deep breath

There will inevitably be a point during NSO when you feel unprepared, and that’s OK. NSO is a program to help ease first-years into campus living and the college experience. You’re not expected to know everything on the first day.

As time progresses and you become more acclimated to campus life, it will feel easier to handle the load of new responsibilities, and it’s OK if some mistakes happen along the way. Everyone in your NSO program is just as nervous as you are and will focus on themselves more than your actions.

While it’s important to try to make the best of your NSO experience, you still have a whole year ahead of you to explore what Penn State has to offer.

At the end of the day, NSO is a very small blip in the college experience that everyone goes through. Whether it be information overload or first-day jitters, everyone experiences the same wide variety of emotions.

NSO is a time for learning and taking the first step into your career at Penn State. Take the time to enjoy it and the new experiences NSO has to offer.