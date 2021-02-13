It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and the pressure is on to make the day special for your significant other. Let’s face it, nothing about this year has made anyone feel too special.

If you’re still struggling to make plans for Valentine’s Day, don’t worry — I’ve got you covered.

Here is a list of ideas to make your Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Romantic dinner for two at the dining halls

Grilled chicken thigh halal even sounds sexy.

Get relationship advice from the Willard Preacher

Take your styrofoam-boxed meals from the dining hall to a beautiful picnic in front of the Willard Building to get serenaded by no other than Mr. Willard Preacher. Eat your grilled chicken thigh halal while learning about the ins and outs of premarital sex.

Watch a thrilling round of College Avenue street racing

The obnoxious revving of engines will be music to your ears, like a beautiful Italian opera. Snuggle up on a bench and watch the NASCAR wannabees try to hit every drunk person in the streets.

Skip the movie, watch pre-recorded lectures together instead

Netflix and chill was so last year. Nothing beats talking about chemistry to set the mood. Are you made of fluorine, iodine and neon? Because damn, you’re FINE!

Get tested for the coronavirus

What’s a better way to end the perfect date than by spitting in tubes together? There’s just something about the slow, seductive collection of saliva and the irresistible beat of tapping the tubes on the table. And if you're really lucky, you’ll get to spend two weeks together in the exclusive fantasy suites of Eastview Terrace.

