Rushing from class to class across campus every day — speed walking from Willard to Thomas in five minutes — can make it difficult for Penn State students to pause and think about what they’re going to eat for breakfast, lunch or dinner. However, what people eat can affect more than just their energy levels — it can significantly affect their mental health.

Penn State associate professor of nutritional sciences Kathleen Keller studies the neural mechanisms of eating behaviors in children and adolescents. Through her research, she has analyzed how the micronutrients and fatty acids people absorb through their food can impact brain function and the efficiency with which they can process messages in the human brain.

“For example, iron — a lot of women have iron deficiency — it's hard to absorb, and it has a lot of implications for cognitive function,” Keller said. “If you don't have adequate iron stores, iron status, you may not be performing as well on your exam, you may not be able to think as efficiently as your peers who have enough iron, because you're lacking this critical cofactor that is really responsible for how your brain functions and its ability to communicate with other parts of your brain.”

Keller said paying attention to the vitamins and minerals individuals consume every day can indicate whether they have healthy cognitive function.

Aside from affecting focusing capabilities, diet deficiencies can result in developing mental health disorders that can cause detrimental impacts on people’s wellbeing, according to Keller.

“There are other components of diet, like some of the omega-3 fatty acids. They're involved with development when we're developing in utero, but then throughout life, they really can impact the processing and purposes in your brain,” Keller said. “So, the myelination around your nerves and deficiencies in those have been associated with a range of mental health outcomes, like depression and anxiety hyperactivity disorders.”

Keller said identifying the missing nutrients from people’s diets by using apps like MyFitnessPal or MyPlate to track consumption each day can give them clues about the food they need in their lives. When major concerns come to light, Keller advised students to schedule an appointment with a doctor to discover the source of the problem.

Penn State associate professor of nutritional sciences Karolina Skibicka studies animal models of depression and anxiety, their relationships with obesity and certain types of foods. Her own research in the past 10-20 years has revealed people’s brains and guts — the gastrointestinal tract — heavily communicate with each other.

“I think the big shift in my field of research is that we are now understanding that the gut has a lot to say to the brain. In fact, if you look at the communication pathways — the neural pathways that connect the gut and the brain — most of those are going from the gut to the brain, rather than the other way around,” Skibicka said. “...It is really your gut that controls your brain, rather than the brain controlling the guts. So, this sort of underlies this mechanism, via which, ‘You are what you eat.’”

Even though Skibicka’s lab studies rats and mice, she said a surprising amount of parallels exist between rodent gut-brain communication and human gut-brain communication. Humans use the same neural pathways on the same exact hormones, according to Skibicka, so she said she hopes through research they can find diets or medications to restore mental health balance in those with deficiencies.

Until then, Skibicka urges students to keep their guts healthy, by reducing processed foods in their diets and replacing them with foods high in omega-3 acids instead, like fish and nuts, to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Penn State nutritional epidemiologist and assistant professor Muzi Na studies how food insecurity in low-income households, adults and their families can affect mental health.

Na said not having the ability to incorporate key nutrients into diets can hinder young children from reaching their mental health potentials and can cause older populations to develop neurodegenerative diseases, like dementia and Alzheimer’s. However, she said the weight of dealing with food insecurity alone can also cause adverse effects on mental health.

“The difficulty of getting food is related to the increase of stress, distress and negative mood on a daily basis,” Na said. “So that cumulatively, if repeated, they are developing more problems in their mental health, for example, like depression.”

She recognizes the difficulties for college students on the go to find time to eat and to find healthy, affordable food to eat as well. However, she said Penn State has many resources available for students to have access to nutritional options.

According to Na, the Penn State dining halls serve quality food to give diverse nutrients and energy to students. So, Na said if students can access the meal plans at school, they should take advantage of them.

However, if students can’t afford the meal plans at Penn State and grocery shopping in State College, Na said other available options can assist students.

“Our president is really into the problem of food insecurity for college students. And for those folks who may have the problem, I know we have on campus the Lion’s Pantry [there for students to] approach and seek help,” Na said. “I know there is a lot of stigma, and you may not want to reach out for a lot of reasons, but I really want all the students to know, Penn State as a university, we care about students' health.”

The Lion’s Pantry provides resources for students experiencing food insecurity at Penn State. According to the Pantry’s website, it provides free food to anyone who shows up with a Penn State student ID — no questions asked.

The Pantry has fruits, vegetables, dairy, canned food items and more for a well-rounded diet. And if students can not make it to the Lion’s Pantry, various accessible on- and off-campus Cub Pantries in different locations can help make it easier to pick up food.

Undergraduate student Sara Jimenez Rincon works with Na in her lab studying food insecurity and brings the college student perspective to the issue.

“People who don't necessarily manage their food as well if they forget to eat or they don't eat, because they're stressed, [their brains are] constantly going to be fixated on eating,” Jimenez Rincon (junior-biobehavioral health and nutrition) said. “You're going to find yourself sort of over-focused on, ‘When's my next meal going to be, what's it going to be like, how am I going to pay for it or when am I going to have time to eat it?’ It makes it harder to focus and harder to do the things that you need to do in your life.”

Jimenez Rincon said, for many college students, food can become a chore, and the idea of fitting in time to eat in a busy schedule can cause stress. However, she said if students can change the way they view food in their lives, they can increase their nutritional intake and quality of life.

By prioritizing a basic necessity like eating, people can concentrate on other important tasks throughout the day, Jimenez Rincon said. Nourishing her mind and body turns into an opportunity for self-care for Jimenez-Rincon. She said by meal prepping throughout the week to take pressure away from her own life, she does not have to worry about buying expensive food from the HUB-Robeson Center in between classes.

According to Na, the key to achieving a healthy lifestyle looks different for everyone.

“As a nutritionist, we always encourage a balanced meal,” Na said. “And by that we mean, a meal that fits your cultural background, fits your personal preferences, but also covers all the essential nutrients that you would need from your diet.”

