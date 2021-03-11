In a world where social media is notorious for negatively affecting one’s body image, one Penn State sorority is committed to advocating for body positivity.

As part of its numerous philanthropic efforts, the Delta Pi chapter of the Delta Phi Epsilon sorority raises money for The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, or ANAD.

According to its website, ANAD provides resources including a volunteer-run support helpline, peer-led support groups and a treatment directory for people to find doctors or therapists.

Every year, Delta Phi Epsilon raises money for the organization through a series of events during ANAD Week. Events have included tabling in the HUB-Robeson Center for themed days such as “No Makeup Monday” and “Trash Your Insecurities Tuesday,” during which students are invited to write down their insecurities on paper and throw the paper away, according to President Katie Rostek.

“It’s all really about having our sisterhood embrace who they are and feel comfortable in the skin they’re in,” Rostek (junior-elementary education) said.

According to Vice President of Recruitment Ashley Murch, the coronavirus restrictions have affected Delta Phi Epsilon’s fundraising efforts significantly. However, she said the sorority has been successful in raising money for ANAD on CrowdChange.

Additionally, Murch (junior-hospitality management) said Delta Phi Epsilon has utilized daily social media posts to “keep the energy and motivation of ANAD alive” during the pandemic. These posts include graphics featuring ideas for self-care as well as affirmations.

To Public Relations Coordinator Ashley Sucheski, engaging the Penn State community on social media throughout the year is a “great” way to spread Delta Phi Epsilon’s message and connect with those outside the sorority.

“We promote giving people shoutouts and letting them hear things they don’t always hear, like ‘I’m proud of you’ or ‘I care about you,’” Sucheski (sophomore-biology) said.

New Member Educator Kiana Skager also takes a personalized approach to spreading awareness for her sorority’s mission.

“How I spread awareness about ANAD is I reach out to my friends,” Skager (junior-sociology) said. “I also post on my own personal Instagram to spread awareness about what we do.”

In addition to body positivity events, Delta Phi Epsilon also raises money for ANAD through the sale of self-care bags containing items such as sheet masks and tea. According to Rostek, the sorority will host a flower sale benefiting ANAD later this month.

To the sisters of Delta Phi Epsilon, beauty is something that exists both inside and out.

“We believe you are so much more than what you look like and how you present,” Rostek said. “It helps us build each other up and helps us do good for others as well.”

