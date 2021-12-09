How ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ shows in-depth perspective of the band’s final days | Review

Following the release of their self-titled album, “The Beatles” — commonly known as “The White Album” — The Beatles were in an interesting spot.

There was a lot of tension among the group. Ringo Starr had left the group for a short period of time during the making of “The White Album,” and John Lennon and Paul McCartney were occasionally recording in separate recording studios. Although the album was popular among critics and fans alike, it was evident The Beatles were beginning to fracture.

In January 1969, the group met up in Twickenham Film Studios in London to work on new songs for a live television performance. A film crew recorded these sessions under the direction of British director Michael Lindsay-Hogg. Over 55 hours of footage were recorded — this is what Peter Jackson used for his new documentary “The Beatles: Get Back,” which was released on Disney+ over Thanksgiving weekend.

The three-part documentary has no orchestrated plot. It’s just footage of The Beatles working on songs for their television performance, which would eventually be canceled, and their iconic performance on top of the Apple Corps headquarters.

The documentary is an excellent look at a band in its later years. The tension is clear in the beginning part of the film. George Harrison and McCartney had a disagreement over the guitar part in the song “Two of Us,” which eventually led to Harrison’s temporary absence from The Beatles.

But what’s so endearing about this documentary is how they figure out some way to put all of the tensions behind them and create some of the best music of all time. Harrison eventually returned to the band, and it appears as if nothing happened. There’s even a scene of Lennon mocking a newspaper report that sensationalized the band’s relationship with Harrison.

The best parts of the documentary are when the band is just sitting around and making music. These scenes may appear somewhat slow-paced, but once you watch through all of the scene, you realize how important it all is to The Beatles’ creative process.

An example of one of these scenes is when McCartney plays different riffs on his bass guitar, trying to come up with a song idea. While doing this, he stumbles upon the bass riff for the iconic song “Get Back.”

As shown in the documentary, the creative process would eventually take a toll on The Beatles. Following Harrison’s brief departure and lack of songs for a performance, they decided to cancel their previously scheduled live television performance.

What the band decides to do instead would become one of its most famous performances ever — its performance on top of the Apple Corps headquarters.

That’s what is most special about this documentary — It shows how most of the best things The Beatles accomplished during its “Get Back” sessions were not elaborately planned but very spontaneous.

“The best bit of us always has been and always will be is when our backs are against the wall,” McCartney said in the documentary.

This is a special series. It’s nearly six hours of raw footage of four people who have been through so much together, and now their time seems to be ending.

From their period as The Quarrymen, the former name of The Beatles when they performed in Liverpool, to their landmark performances on “The Ed Sullivan Show,” through Lennon’s controversial statement about The Beatles being “more popular than Jesus,” through changing the landscape of the music industry nearly every time they released a record, they’re simply a group of friends.

There are definitely times where the strain in their relationship shows, but the parts that stand out the most in the series are when they’re all together, jamming in harmony. Whether it’s them making new music or performing oldies that they listened to when they were younger, you can see how much passion they have for music.

Watch this series if you have any interest in how music gets made. It shows a “fly-on-the-wall” perspective of four of the most talented musicians of all time working during the end of an era.

