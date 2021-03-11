After a year of life amid the coronavirus pandemic, many Penn State students continue to feel alone and isolated.

Erika Saunders, a professor of psychiatry and chair of psychiatry and behavioral health, stressed the importance of a student’s well-being and cited art as a way to help relieve stress.

Saunders obtained her undergraduate degree at the University of Michigan before going to the University of Iowa for medical school. She returned to Michigan to complete her psychiatry training with a specialty in mood disorders.

Since then, she started working for Penn State in 2008, making her way up to chair of psychiatry and behavioral health in 2015. During this time, she established various programs like the “Mood Disorder Program.”

But how, exactly, can art help a student’s mental health?

Speaking generally, how can consumption of media and the arts help encourage mental well-being for struggling students and faculty?

“I think ever since we have existed as humans, humans have used music, art and interacted with nature in order to modulate our mood and portray our stories, as well as communicate with others. For all of us, interacting with the arts and using the arts as an expression is a basic part of being human.

“A lot of what people experience when they experience mental illness is [that] it changes the way they interact with other people and the world. But, it doesn’t change the fundamental desire and need to self regulate and communicate with others, and I think that’s where the arts come in.

“It’s a great way to communicate and cope with stress, when you think about consuming art, listening to music, reading or creating art ourselves.”

Would you say there’s a difference between consuming and creating art when it comes to how it affects our mental well-being?

“I think there are both overlapping and intersecting ways that consuming and making art are different. The biggest way they would be the same is [that they] could be a stress reliever.

“But, the creation of art has the additional component of being able to communicate something about what you’re going through to others. It’s a very powerful stress-relieving tool.

“One of the conditions that is most stressful for people is uncertainty and feeling powerless. Being able to engage with the arts and communicate about what you’re going through is a very powerful experience.”

For students consuming arts and media regularly to help with their mental well-being, what are some long-term health benefits they can expect if they keep it up?

“Engaging with the arts is definitely one of those healthy behaviors, but I also think about it broadly in terms of what function it’s serving for people. That can be many different functions.

“Listening to music or looking at visual arts, for example, is a very meditative, calming experience. It’s less important which type of activity you’re engaging in.

“Just finding an activity that speaks to you and is meaningful to you that can help with overall well-being.”

Should people look out for any negative health effects if they consume particularly distressing media — whether that be arts, movies or even late-night news?

“In [terms of news], it’s very important to understand that overconsumption of information can be very distressing. Regulating for yourself and knowing for yourself when information is beneficial and when it’s too much is important to understand.

“For any of us individually, when we are interacting with a piece of art or a movie, song, book or whatever that is covering a difficult subject… The most important thing is to just know that it can bring up feelings, emotions and memories from your own experience that may be distressing.

“And I think we’re more vulnerable to that these days when more of us are alone. I think be a little more careful these days.”

Another form of media that’s consumed by people more and more nowadays is social media. What are ways social media can act as a double-edged sword — both helpful and distressing for mental well-being?

“I think [a double-edged sword] is a good way to put it. The good parts of social media are [that] you can connect with people. You can share [positive things], like pictures of flowers or funny videos.

“The negative parts are two-fold. One, the social media feed really narrows your world in terms of news and that sort of thing. The second negative is people are exposed to more, overt negative activity from people you don’t know, or even people you do know.

“What do you do about that? If you’re finding that [social media] is affecting you negatively, maybe think about changing the way you interact with social media.”

Could distress help someone’s mental well-being in any way, like when viewing a distressing movie or upsetting piece of artwork?

“Oh, well, emotions are a good thing. We know this because, from a neurological standpoint, people lose function in various specific parts of their brain that leaves them with deficits.

“There have been people who’ve had problems with their amygdala, so if you essentially have no emotions, you can’t make good decisions. And that’s both good and bad emotions.

“Sometimes, you need to feel sad to know that you can be happy, and vice versa. The key is in feeling confident that you can regulate your emotions, and that you have social support in your life to be able to handle stressful situations.”