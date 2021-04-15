Everybody has the ability to sing — which is, according to Bryan Nichols, a main credence of the Pitch Exploration Lab at Penn State.

“One thing [the Pitch Exploration Lab] would like to do is dispel the myth that some people aren't musical,” Nichols said, “because attending a concert is itself a musical act and everyone can sing.”

The lab treats the brain and music as one, allowing different subjects to come together in one medium.

Nichols, an assistant professor of music, conductor of the University Choir and the director of the lab, said the lab has “members from biology and pre-med majors and from majors in statistics and acoustics and physics” all with varying levels of musical involvement.

He said interest in the subject of pitch stems from singing’s impact on community and as “a natural human endeavor.”

“People have always sung. People have always made music and I'm interested in that,” Nichols said. “The Pitch Lab is meant to investigate the perception and production of pitch as it relates to singing.”

Weekly classes tackling different subtopics of music psychology are taught by students Annie Yangan Liu and Sam Rothermel, who designed an introductory course for music psychology through the Students Teaching Students program.

From physiology and anatomy to human development, classes differ each week.

Rothermel (senior-viola performance) said he is happy to have the opportunity to introduce the importance of music psychology to Penn State.

“I think music psychology is going to be a really important field in the near future,” Rothermel said. “Some of the reasons it's important relate to just knowing that there's a relationship between your brain and your body and the physical world... Every sound around us has the potential to be a musical object.”

Both Liu (senior-music performance and science) and Rothermel said playing an instrument has had a positive impact on their mental health.

Liu said being able to step away from screens and instead play an instrument has been beneficial for her, and she said she loves the feeling of learning something new and playing it successfully.

“I think a lot of people can relate in terms of expressing creativity through music,” Liu said. “Now, it's really important to not look at a screen, and [when I’m playing], I'm looking at music and doing something very much with my hands.”

Rothermel said learning an instrument helps develop creativity and responsibility, and he said the former of the two inspires people to get involved in music.

“I wanted to create things. I wanted to express myself,” Rothermel said. “I think that's what draws a lot of people even just to listening to music, but especially [to] learning an instrument. Being able to use another sound as your voice — it can just be really helpful in building your identity.”

However, Liu and Rothermel both said they have experienced stress during their time in music.

Rothermel said the busier you are, “the harder it is to find time to enjoy the music-making process,” saying it is important to take time for yourself.

“It can be really tedious when it's all about responsibility and dedication to a craft that you do need some breathing room to appreciate,” Rothermel said. “The effort that you're putting in, where you're directing your energies, maintaining a focus — it can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be.”

One aspect of music Rothermel said is key is “the mental game” that musicians have to practice.

“[The mental aspect] is really easy to overlook, which is where the myth of the talented musician comes in,” Rothermel said. “People think it's all talent, but there's a lot of hard work that goes into it... You can study music for four years in undergrad and come out with a degree and you would have worked very hard during that time.”

Liu said stress in music can be attributed to two main factors: performances and time management.

But these stressors do not prevent her from enjoying her passion, as she said they are “very much situational” and “don’t detract from the overall positive benefits.”

The School of Music as a whole has had to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to a much different classroom experience than usual.

Liu said while “it’s still not normal,” she is appreciative that she can still play.

“I've missed it so much last year,” Liu said, “and I'm just really grateful that I still get to do it.”

Rothermel said he is grateful to have the opportunity to play, but admits “it’s not as rewarding or fulfilling” to play with no one around.

“Sometimes, when there [are] one or two people in there, they don't know if they can clap because they don't want to ruin that illusion,” Rothermel said. “It's just very strange.”

The camaraderie of music goes back to the community aspect Nichols mentioned.

“Our music culture is a largely audience culture,” Nichols said. “We go to shows, we hear live bands at bars, we go to big concerts at Bryce Jordan or Schwab Auditorium or anywhere else we can. So, music is something that everybody does.”

Nichols mentioned a time where he went to a Penn State volleyball game and heard everyone sing the school alma mater after the game. He called the experience “beautiful.”

“It feels good to sing with other people. It feels good to sing loud,” Nichols said. "That's why people who do it, do it.”

