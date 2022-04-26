It’s that time of year again for Penn State students to buckle down for finals season.

From physical exercise to taking mental breaks, students still find ways to destress and unwind with a multitude of different activities.

“I will probably go to the gym every day I have a final,” Sydney Payne said.

Payne (sophomore-animal science) said she has also picked up reading this semester, and she plans on doing that to relax during finals season.

Sherina Suthakar (junior-biology) also said she will “probably just be going to the gym” to supplement the stress of her finals.

Besides the gym, some students intend on participating in other kinds of physical activity.

“I will probably either go golfing or go fly fishing,” Joseph Cardina (junior-chemistry) said.

Tim Holland (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said he plans on “watching the NBA Playoffs to relax.”

With spring weather finally starting to rear its head, some students will finally be able to get outside.

Maggie Bobka (sophomore-nursing) is one of those students trying to spend time outdoors. She plans on “enjoying the nice weather.”

Fuad Deen (freshman-civil engineering) said he has “similar plans as his friends” during finals week, and he will be “hanging out with friends and going to parties.”

Some students said they would like to spend their time socializing with other people to relieve stress before finals week, including Eliana DeLaCruz.

“This semester, I plan on relaxing before my finals by hanging out with my friends,” DeLaCruz (freshman-biology) said.

Cassandra Pantelis also plans on spending her final days at school with her friends.

“To relax before finals, I’m just gonna try to enjoy the last couple weeks of school with my friends and maybe study at the library and get some Starbucks with them,” Pantelis (freshman-biology) said.

