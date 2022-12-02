With Thanksgiving break over, Penn State students are back on campus for one final stretch of the fall semester — and some are happier to be back than others.

Student Katie Dinsmore said she was “excited to come back” to school.

Dinsmore (junior-theatre and advertising and public relations) said she likes the weeks between Thanksgiving and winter break. She said “they're a lot of fun,” and she likes the “Christmas vibes.”

Some students said they feel a combination of excitement of coming back to Penn State and apprehension about the schoolwork.

Claire Twomey (junior-veterinary and biomedical sciences) said she “was excited to see [her] friends,” but after Thanksgiving break, it’s “hard to get back into the mentality of school.”

Other students, instead of relaxing, spent their fall break doing schoolwork so they could have an easier time when they came back to campus.

Maria Hernandez said she “was able to work over break,” and she also spent her time “[catching] up on homework and assignments.”

Hernandez (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said over break, she worked on one of her final papers, which is eight pages long.

However, some students spent their Thanksgiving break relaxing.

Olivia Garzaron said she thought the week-long break was “a good amount of time.”

“I came back refreshed,” Garzaron (sophomore-industrial engineering) said.

Some students came back and were immediately thrown into exams.

Samuel Planty said it “bothers” him that “there's an exam a couple days or a day after break.”

“You really don't get a break, as you are expected to do work over the break,” Planty (sophomore-aerospace engineering) said.

Despite many students having strong feelings toward the break, Austin Allan said he was neither “excited or unhappy to come back.”

In fact, he said he’s already thinking about the next break.

“It was nice for the break, but there's gonna be another one very soon,” Allan (sophomore-computer science) said.

