From sliding down snow-covered slopes on skis to racing to beat the clock in a bobsled, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics featured a little bit of every winter sport. The U.S. was one of 91 nations that competed in the games, and the team placed fourth overall in the medal count.

Since the Olympics were hosted in Beijing, the 13-hour time difference meant live events didn’t air in the U.S. until late at night. Some Penn State students thought the timing was too late to watch the events.

Megan Gazzillo said if the times were earlier in the day, she may have watched the Olympics.

“I have class in the mornings, and I don’t stay up late, so if the events happened around dinner time, I would have watched some of it,” Gazzillo (junior-accounting) said.

Jordan Good tried to watch some of the live events streamed at 8 p.m. and the recaps that aired the following day.

“I mainly watched the hockey games, but I also watched some curling and downhill skiing,” Good (freshman-mechanical engineering) said. “My favorite moment was watching the U.S. beat Canada in men’s hockey.”

Maria Luisa Cascao said she didn’t watch the games, but she saw clips of the Olympics and athletes on TikTok.

“I saw TikToks about athletes getting ready for the Olympic Games and Shaun White preparing for his last appearance at the Olympics,” Cascao (senior-public relations) said.

While some students watched parts of the Olympics and read updates, others didn’t watch the Winter Games at all.

Vincent Pilone said he didn’t care to watch or follow the Olympic Games.

“It’s cool to watch if it’s on TV, but I’m not actively trying to watch the events,” Pilone (freshman-theatre design and technology and computer science) said.

Jane Jankulovski expressed similar feelings as Pilone about the Winter Games.

“I’m not a big sports person,” Jankulovski (senior-risk management and real estate) said. “I didn’t watch the Winter Games, but I’ll sometimes watch the Summer Olympics.”

Jankulovski said he was really interested in watching the swimming events during the 2016 Summer Olympics because Macedonia was represented.

“My family and I watched some of the swimming events because we had swimmers from our country that we wanted to see compete,” Jankulovski said.

Many students said they didn’t have time to watch the events or weren’t interested in keeping up with them. In fact, TV viewership for the Winter Olympics dropped by 42% since the last games in Pyeongchang in 2018.

However, Delaney Greczyn was one student who was extremely invested in tuning in for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

“I would watch the 8 p.m. primetime, which included both live events and recaps,” Greczyn (junior-sociology and women’s studies) said. “If the time difference wasn’t too bad, I would also watch the big events like the medal ceremonies.”

During the Winter Olympics, Greczyn said she watched a combination of events, including figure skating, speedskating, freestyle skiing, downhill skiing, halfpipe snowboarding, slopestyle snowboarding, snowboarding cross and giant slalom.

“One of my favorite moments was watching Shaun White compete for the last time,” Greczyn said. “My family and I have been watching Shaun White compete every Olympic Games since I was 5 years old, so it was very sentimental to me.”

