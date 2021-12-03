How Penn State students can make the most of the weekend before finals week

The end of fall semester means it’s not only time to start considering your study schedule — but it’s also time to decide what you want to do to soak up your time at Penn State during the last weekend before finals.

Now that football season is over and those usual weekend plans no longer exist, here are some festivities you can do to fill up the last of your free time this semester.

Hike Mount Nittany

I know for a fact many of you reading this article have said you wanted to go hike Mount Nittany, yet you never did and probably won’t end up going through with it. Here’s my chance to hold you accountable for those empty promises — go hike Mount Nittany.

Yes, I understand it’s going to be cold but that’s what layers are for, right? And from the point of view of someone who hikes, I promise you that you’d rather hike while it’s cold rather than in the heat.

If physical exercise isn’t really your thing, I still highly suggest you go, because you’ll have the opportunity to do a Penn State student staple — post the basic photo of you at the top of the hike.

Watch Penn State sports

During our last free weekend before finals takes up our time, there are some home games on campus for Penn State sport fanatics — basketball and hockey.

Men’s basketball will take on Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the Bryce Jordan Center.

As for men’s hockey, the team is playing against Michigan State at 7 p.m. Friday and at 5 p.m. Saturday in the Pegula Ice Arena.

Go to the Berkey Creamery

Since we’ll be away from campus for a little while, now is a better time than ever to cure your ice cream cravings. It’s only going to get colder, so now’s the time to take advantage of the sweet treat.

MORE LIFESTYLE CONTENT

If you feel inclined to, you can even go to the Creamery to send some ice cream home to your family. I mean, it sounds like a pretty good Christmas gift to me.

Get in the holiday spirit

There’s no better time to celebrate the holidays with your friends than this weekend.

For those who celebrate Christmas, get into the spirit by putting on some Christmas jams and hosting a Secret Santa with your friends. Or, you can make the trip to Target and purchase a gingerbread house kit to assemble.

Since Hanukkah will come to a close this weekend, gather your friends to make some amazing potato latkes and gamble off some chocolate gelt while playing dreidel.

And for those who aren’t under either of the two categories, go out and celebrate whatever it is you celebrate. Now’s your chance to get wild in the name of the holiday season.

Hit the books

For students who are anxious about getting good grades on their finals, I guess it’s not a terrible idea to get a head start on your studying.

Do I endorse this idea? Not really. However, to be a Penn State student, it also means you must have good grades, so do whatever you have to do to maintain that GPA.

If you’re going to study, at least get out of your apartment or dorm room and find a quiet study space on campus.

I personally suggest the library or the HUB-Robeson Center — they’re great spaces to find the noise level preference you have for studying, and there will be just enough people there that no one will notice you crying over your work.