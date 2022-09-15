Ah, September. Football is back; apple picking will start soon; flannels are back on the racks at stores, and Halloween is just around the corner.

September also means school is back in full force. Exams are beginning, study groups are beginning to form and stress is ever-present.

What we need to remember is that college students are only human, and we need to prioritize mental health. Find ways to be well this school year, and always remember that your thoughts and health matter the most.

Here are some tips on how to be well and keep your mental health in check.

Wake up and be thankful

First, try to wake up at a reasonable time every day and try to get eight hours of sleep. REM sleep is important for restoration, and it can determine your energy throughout the day.

Remember that you were meant to get up today and breathe. I like to take a few minutes to wake up and be on my phone. Sometimes I take a few minutes to list things I’m thankful for.

This doesn’t have to be an everyday routine, but taking some time to reflect on what matters most to you can help you gain more appreciation for what you have.

For example, I like to be thankful for my family, all of my animals back home (there’s so many), my friends and having the ability to attend this school. Sometimes, these topics change, and that’s OK.

Try to find time to do this every once in a while. You’ll notice a big difference in your mood.

Get your body moving

Was the hike up Shortlidge Road your exercise or movement for the day? Sometimes it is for me, too.

Getting your body moving throughout the day has proven benefits for both our minds and bodies.

This doesn’t necessarily mean doing an intense workout at the gym. A walk, jog or even a hike is proven to release endorphins that help relieve stress.

Moving throughout the day can help release emotions and can make us more in tune with our bodies and help us understand our physical needs.

Try doing some yoga, too. I always feel so much better after getting my entire body stretched out, and it’s still a way to get your body moving. Always try to move for at least 30-60 minutes a day.

Declutter or organize your room

Another way I recommend to stay well and keep a positive mental state is to keep your living space clean and tidy.

We get so busy as adults, especially college students. It feels like we’re always doing something. So, buy yourself a to-do list and start writing down some ideas of what you’ve been pushing off.

Let’s start with your closet. Start putting away your summer clothes, and bring out the fall sweaters and jeans. While you’re at it, make two piles: Clothes you don’t want or don’t wear anymore should go in a donation pile, while clothes you like or always wear should be hung up.

Next, get rid of books you don’t want and expired makeup. Wash your bed sheets, wash your dishes and maybe even dust a little. It doesn't hurt.

What helps my room stay the most organized is getting my laundry done. I choose Sundays as my personal laundry day. After everything is folded, I feel so accomplished.

Just try it once to see how you feel, and if it seems like it’s too much for you, then that’s OK too.

Positive self-talk

Have you ever seen @scarlettandtiania on TikTok? They’re a mother-daughter duo who speak affirmations to each other to encourage positive self-talk.

Tiania says the affirmations, “I am beautiful… I am strong,” while her daughter, Scarlett, stands in the mirror and repeats them back to herself.

Standing in front of a mirror and saying kind words to ourselves or even saying them in our heads can make quite a difference in our confidence levels.

Words you can use to describe yourself include “strong,” “hardworking” and “beautiful.” You can also repeat the mantras: “I am enough” or “I create my own happiness.” Either way, always remember that you matter.

I hope these tips can help give you some ideas on how to take care of your mental health. There are many more ways out there besides what I listed, so please do some research on your own if you are passionate about improving yourself.

There are also many mental health resources on campus to take advantage of, so please don’t hesitate to reach out if you’re struggling. Our mental health is just as important as our physical health. Stay safe out there.

